IT Support and Compliance Role in Manufacturing

A detailed overview of responsibilities and metrics for an IT position focused on support, compliance, and digital initiatives in a manufacturing environment.

The role involves ensuring data protection compliance in accordance with POPIA , conducting vulnerability monitoring, and managing incident response to safeguard information assets. IT support is provided to manufacturing operations to maintain uninterrupted production, with close collaboration with the Operations team to drive automation and digitalisation initiatives.

The position actively participates in plant projects and continuous improvement programs, delivering first- and second-level technical assistance to both plant and office users. Responsibilities include maintaining the IT helpdesk and incident tracking system, managing IT policies, procedures, and infrastructure documentation within the Integrated Management System (IMS), and developing dashboards that track commercial Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Additionally, the role involves maintaining customer pricing databases and commercial agreements, ensuring data accuracy and accessibility. Key performance metrics guide the evaluation of IT service quality and cybersecurity health. Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) measures the average duration required to resolve reported incidents, reflecting support efficiency.

First Contact Resolution (FCR) tracks the percentage of issues resolved during the initial user interaction, minimizing escalations. Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) captures end‑user feedback on the helpfulness and quality of IT support. Backup Success Rate indicates the reliability of data protection processes by measuring the proportion of scheduled backups that complete without errors. Patch Compliance Rate assesses the percentage of endpoints and production servers that receive critical security updates within defined deadlines, reducing vulnerability exposure.

For security operations, Time to Detect (TTD) and Time to Contain (TTC) quantify responsiveness: TTD is the average time to identify a breach or threat, while TTC measures the interval needed to isolate and neutralize that threat to limit impact. The Security Incident Rate tallies successful breaches, malware infections, or anomalies over a given period, providing a high‑level view of threat activity.

Ideal candidates possess 2-4 years of professional experience, with internship or graduate exposure in a manufacturing IT environment considered highly advantageous. Personal competencies include the ability to work both independently and as part of a collaborative team, demonstrating curiosity and a strong interest in digital transformation. Clear and effective communication skills are essential for interacting with users, documenting procedures, and supporting cross‑functional initiatives.

The role blends technical support, infrastructure maintenance, performance monitoring, and security compliance within an industrial setting, requiring a proactive approach to problem‑solving and continuous improvement





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POPIA IT Support Manufacturing Digitalization Incident Response

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