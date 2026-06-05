IT Service Manager Job Opportunity at Reverside

Reverside is seeking an experienced IT Service Manager to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for the end-to-end management, delivery, and continual improvement of IT services across the organisation.

Reverside is an established it services provider focusing on delivering high-quality software development, it resourcing, digital transformation , and systems support solutions. We are always looking for skilled professionals to join our growing team and contribute to innovative technology projects across various industries.

The IT Service Manager is responsible for the end-to-end management, delivery, and continual improvement of IT services across the organisation. This role ensures IT services are reliable, secure, cost-effective, and aligned to business needs. The role oversees service operations, SLAs, incident/problem/change management, vendor performance, and service improvement initiatives. It is both strategic and hands-on, ensuring high availability, minimal downtime, and strong user experience.

The IT Service Manager must have a strong understanding of IT service management principles, IT service delivery models, and IT service management frameworks. They must also have excellent communication, leadership, and project management skills. The role requires a high level of technical knowledge, including experience with IT service management tools and technologies.

In addition, the IT Service Manager must be able to work effectively with various stakeholders, including IT staff, business leaders, and vendors. The IT Service Manager is responsible for managing the IT service desk, including managing incident, problem, request, and change management processes. They must also lead and develop IT support and operations teams, ensuring they have the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver high-quality IT services.

The IT Service Manager must ensure compliance with POPIA, security standards, and internal policies, and oversee vulnerability management, patching, and security remediation. They must also produce service reports and dashboards for senior management, providing insights into IT service performance and areas for improvement. A Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, or related field is required for this role, and experience in enterprise or multi-vendor environments is preferred. ITIL 4 Foundation (or higher) certification is also highly desirable.

As an IT Service Manager, you will play a critical role in ensuring the reliability, security, and efficiency of IT services across the organisation. You will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, from implementing new IT systems to improving existing ones. You will also have the chance to develop your skills and knowledge, working with a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about delivering high-quality IT services.

If you are a motivated and experienced IT professional looking for a new challenge, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity





ITOnlineSA / 🏆 16. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IT Service Manager Reverside Job Opportunity IT Services Digital Transformation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Treasury can't be a financial manager for delinquent municipalities, says deputy finance ministerDeputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen has said that the National Treasury cannot be a financial manager for delinquent municipalities. He emphasized that the department does not have the capacity to act as a financial manager, and the withholding of equitable share contributions is not a long-term solution. The Treasury has agreed to write off arrear municipal debt of R55.3bn to Eskom over three years, provided the municipalities pay their current account debt. However, only 11 of the 71 municipalities in the debt relief programme have been able to comply with the terms, and just R4bn has been written off. The non-compliance of the 60 remaining municipalities has contributed significantly to the increase in municipal debt.

Read more »

Liverpool Appoints Andoni Iraola as New ManagerLiverpool named Andoni Iraola as their new manager after sacking Arne Slot following a disastrous Premier League title defence. Iraola, who left Bournemouth, is expected to bring an aggressive, high-pressing style reminiscent of Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal football.

Read more »

Liverpool Appoints Andoni Iraola as New ManagerLiverpool have named Andoni Iraola, former Bournemouth coach, as their new manager after dismissing Arne Slot. The 43‑year‑old Spaniard is expected to bring an aggressive, high‑pressing style to the club, following a turbulent season and a five‑place finish. Iraola is believed to have signed a two‑year deal and will aim to restore Liverpool's status at the top of English football.

Read more »

IT Service Manager at reversidesoftwaresolutionsptReverside is an established it services provider focusing on delivering high-quality software development, it resourcing, digital transformation, and systems support solutions. We are always looking for skilled professionals to join our growing team and contribute to innovative technology projects across various industries.

Read more »