IT Junior Position: Exciting Opportunity for Recent Graduates and Early-Career Professionals

A Sandton-based managed IT solutions provider seeks a motivated junior IT professional for a one-year contract, with potential for permanence. This role, supported by the 'Yes for Youth' program, offers hands-on experience in hardware/software installations, troubleshooting, and system maintenance for South African SMEs. Competitive salary offered.

A well-established and respected managed IT solutions provider, operating from Sandton , is actively seeking a driven and enthusiastic individual to join our team. We pride ourselves on delivering comprehensive, end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions and ongoing support specifically tailored for South Africa n Small and Medium Enterprises ( SME s).

Our mission is to empower our clients, enabling them to concentrate on their core business objectives, free from the complexities and distractions of technology-related issues. We understand the critical importance of nurturing fresh talent and are dedicated to offering genuine opportunities for professional advancement and skill development within our organization. This particular role is structured as a one-year contract, facilitated through the “Yes for Youth” program, a fantastic initiative designed to facilitate job creation and provide early career experience. However, the potential exists for conversion to a permanent position, contingent upon performance and business needs. This presents an exceptional prospect for a junior IT professional to acquire invaluable practical experience, refine their existing skills, and build a solid foundation for a successful career in a fast-paced and stimulating IT setting. The successful candidate will become an integral part of our technical team, contributing to a variety of essential tasks. These duties include but are not limited to, performing fundamental hardware and software installations across a range of platforms and devices. Additionally, the role will involve assisting in the diagnostics and resolution of common technical issues, ensuring smooth system functionality and minimal disruption to client operations. The selected individual will also play a part in the vital ongoing maintenance and proactive health checks of our clients’ IT systems, proactively identifying and addressing potential problems before they escalate, thus guaranteeing optimal system performance and reliability. The position offers a unique opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and to gain hands-on experience in a real-world IT environment, exposure to a variety of IT infrastructure components and technologies, and the chance to contribute to the success of our clients. We are committed to providing comprehensive training and mentorship to ensure the individual thrives in this role and builds a solid foundation for a long-term career in IT. The culture within the company is supportive and collaborative, providing an environment where learning and growth are actively encouraged. The successful candidate will be joining a team of skilled IT professionals, all passionate about providing exceptional service and support. We place a strong emphasis on teamwork and collaboration, ensuring that all employees feel valued and are given every opportunity to contribute to the company's overall success. This role offers not just a job, but a chance to be part of a thriving and growing organization. This opportunity is perfectly suited for individuals eager to learn and develop their skills within a dynamic and supportive environment. The commitment to providing excellent training and mentorship guarantees continuous growth and development, making it an ideal starting point for an IT career. Our aim is to help the successful candidate establish a long-lasting career within the IT industry, equipped with a comprehensive set of skills and experiences. Beyond technical skills, the role emphasizes the development of essential soft skills such as communication, problem-solving, and teamwork, which are crucial for success in any professional context. This is an excellent opportunity to not only kickstart a career in IT, but also to become part of a friendly and highly collaborative team that is invested in helping each member succeed. We are committed to ensuring that this role is a stepping stone for career advancement within the company. Our internal policy is to prioritize the promotion of staff from within and we encourage the candidate to develop to become a key asset within the organization. We have a clear career path and a structured approach to training to ensure that our employees have every chance of being successful in their roles. We offer regular performance reviews, opportunities for promotion and recognition and encouragement in furthering professional education and certifications. We strive to create an open and supportive culture where employees feel valued and motivated to contribute their best. We believe in fostering a positive work environment that will contribute to employee engagement and ultimately, help us provide the best possible service to our clients. We understand that a happy and motivated team produces better results and we are proud of our exceptional staff retention rates. We constantly strive to improve our offering to make the company the best employer in the industry. Therefore, should you be looking for a forward-thinking and employee-focused environment in which to thrive, then this role may be the perfect opportunity for you. The company promotes teamwork at every level and aims to ensure that the entire staff feels a sense of ownership and responsibility. Our goal is to be an employer of choice in the sector and we are always seeking to be a better and more supportive partner. This role provides a truly unique opportunity to accelerate your career in IT and potentially change your life forever. Apply today to take the first step in your journey





