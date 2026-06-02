IT Governance Specialist - Identity & Access Management (ServiceNow Focus)

Seeking an experienced IT Governance specialist to support second-line defense functions within Identity & Access Management. The role combines technical development in ServiceNow with governance, risk, and compliance responsibilities. Key duties include streamlining existing solutions, designing new features, maintaining documentation, and promoting awareness. Candidates need ServiceNow expertise, CSDM/CMDB knowledge, UI Builder skills, ITIL V4 and IRM certifications, plus fluency in German and English. A minimum of five years in IT with a ServiceNow focus is required.

The role is centered on supporting the IT Governance function as a second line of defense, with a focus on Identity & Access Management (IAM).

Key responsibilities encompass DIRECT, ENABLE, and CONTROL aspects, including policy and regulatory artifact development, process and architecture design, digitalization and AI integration, data and performance management, risk and compliance oversight, DevOps alignment, SAP GRC, and IRMA implementation. The position also involves communication, awareness, and training initiatives to strengthen governance frameworks.

Technical tasks include reviewing and streamlining existing code, APIs, and interfaces; designing, developing, and implementing new features and functionality; and creating comprehensive documentation such as user guides, guidelines, and operations manuals. Required expertise includes ServiceNow custom application development, familiarity with the Common Service Data Model (CSDM) and Configuration Management Database (CMDB), and proficiency with UI Builder, Service Portal Designer, Themes, and Widgets. Candidates must understand technical governance and possess the ability to conceptualize complex information while managing detailed technical requirements.

Certifications such as ITIL V4 post-Foundation (e.g., Create, Deliver and Support) and ServiceNow Certified Implementation Specialist - Integrated Risk Management (IRM) are essential. Fluency in English and German, strong interpersonal and intercultural skills, self-motivation, and adaptability within an Agile Working Model are also required. A minimum of five years of IT experience, specifically within ServiceNow environments, is mandatory





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IT Governance Identity And Access Management Servicenow IRM SAP GRC CSDM CMDB UI Builder Service Portal ITIL V4 Risk Compliance Devops Digitalization AI Documentation German Agile

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