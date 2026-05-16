Isuzu's 'Happy Mother's Day' tribute sparks pregnancy speculation

The Ndlovus are a formidable brand in South Africa, with Mzwandile and Siza emerging as a popular duo. They have worked with many reputable brands, most recently Isuzu and Be Beautiful Hair. The couple has been Isuzu ambassadors for many years, participating in activations and showcasing their love for travel.

Mzwandile Ndlovu 's cryptic post on his Instagram Stories during the Mother's Day weekend sparked the burning question: was he hinting that his wife Siza Ndlovu is pregnant?

Renowned car brand Isuzu posted a seemingly innocent 'Happy Mother's Day' tribute to 'all the mothers,' accompanied by a lovely photo of Mzwandile's wife, Siza. Mzwandile shared the post on his Instagram Stories; however, he added a somewhat tongue-in-cheek comment: 'ISUZU can't keep a secret.

' Below are the screenshots from Mzwandile's Instagram Stories that evoked pregnancy speculations





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Mzwandile Ndlovu Siza Ndlovu Isuzu Pregnancy Speculation Brand Ambassadors Activations Travel

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