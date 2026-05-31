Israeli forces seize historic Beaufort fortress in southern Lebanon amid expanded Hezbollah campaign

Israel's defence minister announced the capture of the medieval Beaufort citadel, a key high ground point, as part of a broader ground push against Hezbollah following the crossing of the Litani River.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday that the Israeli army had taken control of the historic Beaufort fortress in southern Lebanon as part of a widening ground campaign against Iran backed Hezbollah .

The minister used his Telegram channel to note that the capture occurred on the anniversary of the 1982 conflict and referred to the site as a symbol of past heroism. He said the troops had reached the summit of the medieval citadel, raised the Israeli flag and secured what he described as a vital high ground position that oversees large parts of the Galilee region and the border areas.

The operation is presented as a decisive step in a broader strategy aimed at protecting northern Israeli communities and ensuring the safety of military units operating in the volatile border zone. According to reports, Israeli forces crossed the Litani River before moving toward the Beaufort ridge, an area that commands expansive views of south Lebanon and has long been considered a strategic lookout point.

Footage released by AFP showed soldiers hoisting the national flag atop the stone walls while artillery fire could be heard and smoke rose from nearby positions. The visual evidence underscores the intensity of the fighting that continues in the contested zone. The fortress, also known by its Arabic name Qalaat al Shakif, was previously used by Israeli troops during their occupation of southern Lebanon that lasted nearly two decades until the year 2000.

Its recapture is being highlighted by the defence ministry as both a symbolic triumph and a practical advantage for monitoring movements across the border. Analysts point out that the seizure of Beaufort may alter the tactical balance in the region, giving the Israeli military a forward operating base from which to observe Hezbollah activities and coordinate further actions.

The move follows a pattern of intensified Israeli operations that have included artillery strikes, drone incursions and limited ground incursions into Lebanese territory. While the Israeli government frames the advance as a protective measure for its citizens, Hezbollah has warned of a strong response and has called for increased resistance against what it calls an illegal invasion.

International observers are watching closely, as the development raises concerns about a possible escalation that could draw in additional regional actors and destabilize an already fragile security environment in the Levant. The coming days are expected to see heightened diplomatic activity as parties seek to manage the risk of broader conflict while the on‑the‑ground situation remains fluid and dangerous





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