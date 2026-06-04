Israel says it will keep troops in southern Lebanon and continue dismantling militant infrastructure

Israel's defence minister declares ongoing ground operations in southern Lebanon, citing a US‑backed right to strike and the need to prevent displaced residents from returning, while a US‑mediated cease‑fire remains stalled by Hezbollah's rejection.

Israel 's defence minister announced on Thursday that the Israel i army will maintain its presence in the southern part of Lebanon and will keep working to dismantle what it describes as terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The statement was made during a meeting in Washington attended by senior diplomats from both countries, including the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, the Lebanese ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh, and the US ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa. The gathering was part of a series of talks aimed at stabilising the volatile border region after months of intermittent fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.

According to the defence minister, Israel will continue to operate on the ground for the foreseeable future and will not permit displaced Lebanese residents to return to the homes they were forced to abandon during the recent clashes. He emphasized that the Israeli military will stay within the so‑called security zone that has been established in southern Lebanon, a strip of territory that Israel says is necessary to protect its northern communities from cross‑border attacks.

The minister also stressed that Israel enjoys freedom of action, backed by the United States, to conduct strikes in Beirut if needed to respond to attacks on Israeli towns or territory. This stance comes as part of a broader US‑backed cease‑fire framework that was negotiated between the two sides earlier in the week.

The agreement, which was initially reached in April and later extended in May, requires a halt to hostilities from both parties, but it is conditioned on a cessation of fire from Hezbollah. The militant group has rejected the proposal, arguing that it does not address its core demands and that it leaves Lebanese civilians exposed to further conflict. Despite the rejection, the United States continues to push for a durable cease‑fire, warning that any escalation could destabilise the broader region.

In the meantime, Israeli forces have continued to conduct limited operations aimed at destroying weapons caches, command centres and other facilities that are believed to be used by Hezbollah fighters. These actions have been described by Israeli officials as precision strikes designed to minimise civilian casualties while degrading the militant group's operational capabilities.

Critics, however, claim that the continued Israeli presence in the security zone and the displacement of Lebanese families amount to a de‑facto occupation, raising concerns about the humanitarian impact on the local population. International observers have called for unhindered access for aid organisations to assist those displaced by the fighting, and for both parties to adhere strictly to the terms of the cease‑fire.

The latest developments underline the fragility of the peace process in the region, as well as the complex interplay of military, diplomatic and humanitarian considerations that will shape the next steps for Israel, Lebanon and their allies





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