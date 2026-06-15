Israel's Defence Minister Says IDF Will Remain in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza Indefinitely

Israel's defence minister said Monday that Israeli forces would remain in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza indefinitely, hours after the United States and Iran agreed to end the Middle East war, including in Lebanon. The area will be cleared of local residents, and all terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground, including the houses in the frontline villages that served as terrorist outposts, will be destroyed.

Israel 's defence minister said Monday that Israel i forces would remain in Lebanon , Syria and Gaza indefinitely, hours after the United States and Iran agreed to end the Middle East war, including in Lebanon .

The area will be cleared of local residents, and all terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground, including the houses in the frontline villages that served as terrorist outposts, will be destroyed. Holding territory and maintaining security zones are among the IDF's greatest achievements, therefore, we oppose an IDF withdrawal from Lebanon, despite all the existing pressures and those that will come.

Katz also warned Iran that if the Islamic Republic attacked Israel in response to its campaign in Lebanon, Israel would retaliate with full force. We will not compromise on Israel's paramount security interest and the protection of our citizens, and we will not withdraw from the security zones





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Israel Lebanon Syria Gaza Middle East War United States Iran Defence Minister IDF Security Zones Terrorist Infrastructure Houses In Frontline Villages Terrorist Outposts Retaliate With Full Force Paramount Security Interest Protection Of Citizens Oppose An IDF Withdrawal From Lebanon Iran Attacks Israel Disparity In Capabilities

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