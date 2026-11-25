Left-wing Democrats suspended coalition talks with Gadi Eisenkot over his unity government negotiations, while his Yashar party reached a coalition deal with Avigdor Lieberman's right-wing faction after an inconclusive October 27 election.

Ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot faced a fresh challenge on Tuesday in his long-shot bid to unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a left-wing faction suspended coalition talks, further complicating his potential path to power.

The left-wing Democrats announced they were halting talks with Eisenkot. This came even as his Yashar party said it had reached a coalition deal with a right-wing faction whose support is viewed as critical to him potentially forming a government. The coalition wrangling comes after an inconclusive October 27 election that left neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power. Eisenkot has until December 6 to try to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.

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Democrats Frustrated By Likud Talks

Eisenkot's potential partners, including Avigdor Lieberman, head of the right-wing Israel Our Home party, have ruled out forming a coalition with Arab-led parties that could hand them a majority in parliament. That has frustrated Democrats chief Yair Golan, who has been pushing Eisenkot to reach a deal with parties representing Israel's 21% Arab minority to make good on his campaign promise to bring down Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader.

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Golan has also been frustrated by Eisenkot's ongoing talks with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party as well as ultra-Orthodox factions, aimed at exploring the possibility of forming a potential unity government. Eisenkot's party has said that its talks with Likud and the ultra-Orthodox reflect a genuine commitment to forming the broadest government possible and that it would explore all options to avoid another round of elections.

But in a statement late on Tuesday, Golan's Democrats said they were suspending coalition talks with Yashar, saying we must take the unity option off the table. In recent days, we have watched with concern as the talks with Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties shape the entire negotiation, the Democrats said.

Yashar And Israel Our Home Reach Deal

Separately, Eisenkot's Yashar and Lieberman's Israel Our Home said they had reached a coalition agreement, the first to be struck since Eisenkot was tapped on November 8 to try to form a government. Eisenkot's presumed bloc of parties, including the Democrats and Israel Our Home, won 48 seats in the election, well short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Any potential defection from that alliance would vastly complicate his path to power.

Netanyahu and his traditional alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won 53 seats, also short of a majority. The Arab-led parties won an unprecedented 19 seats, buoyed by what they view as the racist policies of Netanyahu's government. Eisenkot was tapped by Israel's president to try to form a coalition after the Arab parties endorsed him as the best candidate for prime minister. If he fails to form a government, Netanyahu would likely be picked next.

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If he fails too, another round of elections would likely follow. Netanyahu remains a caretaker prime minister while the coalition negotiations play out and through any further elections.