IShowSpeed's World Cup Song 'Champions' Included on FIFA's Official Album

The announcement surfaced after the creator shared what appeared to be a direct message from FIFA confirming the song’s inclusion on the tournament’s official album. The song, released just days ahead of the tournament, quickly gained traction online for its energetic celebration of the 48 nations set to compete in the expanded World Cup.

It comes after popular streamer and content creator IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr , revealed that his viral football-themed track, The announcement surfaced after the creator shared what appeared to be a direct message from FIFA confirming the song’s inclusion on the tournament’s official album.

🚨| BREAKING: FIFA World Cup’s official X account messaged Speed, confirming that his World Cup song “Champions” has been listed on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album 🤯🤯🔥The song, released just days ahead of the tournament, quickly gained traction online for its energetic celebration of the 48 nations set to compete in the expanded World Cup. Football fans across social media platforms embraced the track, with many informally dubbing it one of the standout World Cup anthems of the year. places IShowSpeed alongside an international lineup of artists selected for FIFA’s official 2026 World Cup album.as part of what FIFA says is the most extensive multi-track music project ever created for a World Cup.

The album also features collaborations between LISA, Anitta and Rema, while global names including Shakira, Burna Boy, Stormzy, Jessie Reyez, Daddy Yankee and The Rolling Stones all appear on the 18-track release, underscoring the tournament’s global cultural reach





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Ishowspeed Darren Watkins Jr World Cup Song Champions FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album LISA Anitta Rema Shakira Burna Boy Stormzy Jessie Reyez Daddy Yankee The Rolling Stones Multi-Track Music Project Global Cultural Reach

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