Bomb threats force evacuation of RTE, Newstalk and Irish Independent offices in Dublin

Irish media offices including RTE, Newstalk and the Irish Independent were evacuated after bomb threats on Friday that were deemed a hoax, with Newstalk resuming programming at 10am GMT.

Irish media offices including national broadcaster RTE were evacuated on Friday after bomb threat s that were later deemed a hoax, according to a presenter on one of the affected radio stations.

Newstalk resumed programming at 10am GMT after staff were told they could return to the building in central Dublin, presenter Claire Byrne said on air. The Irish Independent newspaper group reported that its offices in the capital had also been evacuated. A reporter for RTE radio said after news programming went back on air from an outside broadcasting unit that a threat was sent to the broadcaster by email shortly before 9am GMT.

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Hoax Threats Disrupt RTE Programming

The email warned that a bomb was going to go off within 45 minutes, according to the reporter. The presenter of RTE Radio One's mid-morning news show said he understood that the email was purported to be from the same people behind hoax bomb threats that disrupted dozens of passenger flights across Europe on Thursday.

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Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the threat was taken seriously and described the wider implications of such actions in a telephone interview with RTE shortly after the more than one-hour interruption to its programming ended. It is worrying, and we take the threat seriously, Martin said.

PM Micheal Martin Condemns Disruption

It just illustrates how relatively simple it can be to cause disruption and to undermine the normal operation of society through unconventional activities of this kind, which are designed to cause disruption, designed to cause fear and anxiety, he said. We have to remain calm and very focused on this, Martin added. RTE's campus in south Dublin remained closed while police checked it building by building, the reporter said.

Newstalk staff were told they could return to their building in central Dublin after the all-clear was given, and normal programming resumed there at 10am GMT. The Irish Independent group confirmed its offices in the capital were also evacuated as part of the same security alert. The threats came a day after hoax bomb threats disrupted dozens of passenger flights across Europe on Thursday, according to the RTE presenter.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the threats to the Irish media offices. The disruption to RTE programming lasted more than one hour before news output was restored from an outside broadcasting unit. Police continued to check the RTE campus building by building while it remained closed. The incident underscores the ease with which unconventional threats can disrupt public institutions and create fear, the prime minister said.

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Authorities Seek Arrests For Threats

He called for calm and focus as authorities responded to the threats.