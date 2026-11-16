Dan Sheehan returns to full training and could captain Ireland against South Africa in Dublin on Saturday, while Jamie Osborne and James McNabney are ruled out through injury.

Dan Sheehan could return to captain Ireland in Saturday's Nations Championship showdown with the Springboks in Dublin, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

The hooker missed Ireland's 43-15 victory over Fiji at the weekend after suffering a concussion in the win against Argentina earlier this month. He will return to full training this week. With regular captain Caelan Doris unavailable, Sheehan could take the armband for the match against the Springboks at Aviva Stadium. But Jamie Osborne is sidelined with the pectoral injury that forced him off in the opening minutes of the Fiji game.

Also read Ireland's Sheehan on track for Boks Nations Championship showdown

Back row James McNabney is also unavailable. McNabney is undergoing a 12-day return-to-play protocol after a head injury during an impressive but brief debut cameo off the bench on Saturday. Prop Sam Illo will enter the return to play process this week following concussion, adding to Ireland's fitness concerns before the Springboks clash. Ireland are third in the northern hemisphere table of the Nations Championship, with world champions South Africa second in the southern hemisphere group.

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South Africa Ahead Of Dublin Clash

The championship culminates in a finals weekend later this month at Twickenham, where northern and southern hemisphere teams will be paired according to places in the final tables. South Africa arrive in Dublin after a 21-19 defeat to France at the Stade de France, a result lock Ruan Nortje admitted was a tough one to swallow. Nortje said the Springboks have plenty of work to do, with Ireland next on the agenda.

With plenty still at stake in the Nations Championship, the Springboks know they cannot afford another below-par performance when they take on Ireland on Saturday in Dublin. France exposed the Springboks' attacking limitations in Paris, raising questions about their ability to adapt when their kicking game, scrum and maul are neutralised. South Africa are determined to restore their standards against Ireland after the Paris disappointment.

For Ireland, the possible return of Sheehan as captain would provide a significant boost against the world champions. Sheehan's leadership experience and set-piece strength would be important against a Springboks pack known for its power. The absences of Osborne and McNabney leave Ireland short in the backline and back row, testing the squad's depth. McNabney's debut cameo off the bench on Saturday was impressive but brief before his head injury.

Ireland Fitness Concerns Before Match

Illo's concussion means he will follow the return to play process this week, with his availability for Saturday uncertain. Ireland's 43-15 win over Fiji kept them third in the northern hemisphere table of the Nations Championship. South Africa sit second in the southern hemisphere group behind the leaders as the tournament moves toward its climax. The finals weekend at Twickenham later this month will pair northern and southern hemisphere teams according to their final table places.

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Saturday's match at Aviva Stadium is therefore crucial for both sides' positions ahead of the championship finale. Ireland will hope Sheehan can prove his fitness and lead the team against the world champions. South Africa will look to respond after their narrow defeat to France and avoid another below-par performance. The Springboks' kicking game, scrum and maul were neutralised by France, and they will need more than their traditional weapons to stay on top.

Both teams have plenty at stake in the Nations Championship as the finals weekend approaches.