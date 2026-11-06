Ireland Defeat Argentina 42-12 to Lead Nations Championship

Ireland crush Argentina 42-12 in Dublin as Hugo Keenan scores three tries, propelling them to the top of the Nations Championship standings ahead of tough fixtures.

Ireland secured a commanding 42-12 victory over Argentina in the Nations Championship match played in Dublin on Friday, with Hugo Keenan delivering a standout performance by scoring three tries in his first home test appearance in over a year.

Keenan Leads Ireland Dominance

Keenan scored the first try after Mack Hansen offloaded the ball, with Sam Prendergast converting to give Ireland a 7-5 lead. He later finished a brilliant individual effort by beating three defenders, and added a third try after receiving a pass from Ryan Baird in the second half.

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The win places Ireland atop the northern hemisphere table of the Nations Championship standings, ahead of their remaining matches this weekend. They prepare to face Fiji in two weeks before a challenging fixture against world champions South Africa in a fortnight.

Argentina Struggles with Discipline

Argentina started strongly when Tomas Albornoz provided a crossfield kick for Mateo Carreras to score, though Albornoz failed to convert. The visitors broke the deadlock to lead 5-0 but struggled with indiscipline throughout the match, conceding multiple penalties that frustrated their efforts.

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Captain Julian Montoya suffered a blow when he failed a Head Injury Assessment and did not return, leaving Pablo Matera to captain the team. Referee Luke Pearce penalized Justo Piccardo with a yellow card for a 10-minute rest, further disrupting Argentina's structure and momentum.

Prendergast and Timoney Shine

Flanker Nick Timoney helped set up the second try, with hooker Dan Sheehan crashing over the line to extend Ireland's advantage. The Irish backline continued to dominate, forcing turnovers and exploiting gaps in the Argentine defense with precision and speed.

Sam Prendergast scored a sensational solo try in the second half after breaking the Pumas line, marking his first try for his country two years after his test debut. Ciaran Frawley came on to replace Prendergast and converted the score, solidifying Ireland's lead at 42-12.

Impact on Championship Standings

Argentina remains fourth in the southern hemisphere table as they prepare for upcoming matches against Italy and France. The heavy defeat highlights their ongoing issues with discipline and defensive resilience against top-tier opposition.

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Irish rugby legend Fergus Slattery and 2024 European 1500 metres champion Ciara Mageean were honored with a minute's applause before the national anthems, adding a ceremonial touch to the victory. Ireland's strong start to the Northern Series sets a positive tone for their upcoming challenges in the championship.