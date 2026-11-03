Iraola urges Liverpool to silence Fenerbahce atmosphere in Champions League clash

Andoni Iraola has called on Liverpool to kill the hostile atmosphere generated by Fenerbahce fans in Wednesday's Champions League match in Istanbul. Liverpool will be without Ryan Gravenberch and are seeking to reach 12 points and finish in the top eight.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has urged his side to neutralize Fenerbahce's hostile atmosphere by killing the connection between the Turkish club's players and their passionate supporters in Wednesday's Champions League clash at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Iraola Ready for Fenerbahce Atmosphere

Iraola expects a deafening environment but is confident Liverpool can cope with the unwelcoming setting. He stressed that taking the sting out of the game is essential to stopping Fenerbahce's momentum. It is not going to be easy, Iraola said on Tuesday. It is always difficult to come to Turkey and play and we have to be very ready.

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They have experienced players who know how to play in this competition. We have to try to kill the confidence and momentum they can have with the supporters. Champions League away days are difficult and we know this, especially in this stadium and atmosphere. We have to be mentally very ready.

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We want to continue how we have done in the Champions League. It is a good chance to get to 12 points and then finish in the Top 8. Stopping Fenerbahce in such a febrile atmosphere may be easier said than done. In Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Premier League champions Arsenal, Liverpool failed to register a shot on target in a home league game for the first time since records began in 2003.

Liverpool Champions League Form and Arsenal Defeat

That lack of cutting edge has been an issue at times this season as Liverpool adapt to Iraola's preferred style. Their 100% Champions League record, however, has seen them score six against LASK, four against Villarreal and two against Atletico Madrid, compared to 11 in nine Premier League matches. Asked if he had learnt from the Arsenal defeat, Iraola added: It is difficult when you lose, but honestly I am happy with a lot of things from the other day.

I liked a lot of things, but we still need to improve, especially attacking the box. A lot of times we were there with the numbers but not making the proper runs and waiting for second balls. We put Arsenal under pressure and they defended well, but I liked a lot of things. Fifth-placed Liverpool are already nine points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race.

It is hardly the start Iraola would have hoped for in his first season since arriving from Bournemouth to replace the sacked Arne Slot. I think we have had better results in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, but it is very early in the season to establish comparisons, Iraola said. Liverpool will be without Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who was left at home after reporting discomfort with a heel problem during the warm-up on Sunday.

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Gravenberch Injury and Group Standings

Also on matchday 5, Galatasaray beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0, while Shakhtar Donetsk lost 1-0 to Sporting.