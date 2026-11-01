Iraola says Liverpool must dive after penalty denied in 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said his players must go down to win penalties after Alexander Isak was denied a spot-kick in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. Arsenal moved top and nine points clear of Liverpool with their first win at Anfield in 14 years.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said his players must go down to win penalties after they were controversially denied a spot-kick in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The result gave Arsenal their first win at Anfield in 14 years and moved them to the top of the Premier League table, nine points clear of Liverpool. Liverpool were left aggrieved after Alexander Isak was pulled back by Jurrien Timber as he attempted to meet Bradley Barcola's cross midway through the first half. The Swedish striker did not go to ground and, as a result, neither the referee nor VAR intervened to award a penalty.

Also read Kai Havertz Goal Sends Arsenal Past Liverpool to Top Premier League

Timber could even have been sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity without attempting to play the ball. Iraola said it is a shame there is no reward for honesty. He said: It's a shame you ask me this question. But honestly, yes, we have to tell them to go down because they are not going to call it otherwise.

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Iraola Calls for Players to Go Down

I don't see the reason why. Only because he hasn't dived or he hasn't gone to the floor. It shouldn't be a reason, but of course it's a penalty. The Liverpool boss was speaking after only his second defeat since taking charge of the Reds.

Arsenal led by the time of that contentious decision through Kai Havertz's early opener. Liverpool roared back and should have been level by half-time as Florian Wirtz curled a free-kick off the crossbar and Alexis Mac Allister headed a glorious chance over. Iraola said: We had good chances - we hit the crossbar and had good situations we were not able to finish. We definitely deserved a goal.

I loved the reaction from my players after going 1-0 down... I loved a lot of moments of the game. We have to keep going. It is very early in the season.

Arsenal Lead Title Race After Win

Arsenal are in the best of the situations but it is just the start of November today. Victory could be a giant step towards retaining the title for Mikel Arteta's men. The Gunners move three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

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But with City expected to be hit with a huge points deduction unless they overturn a guilty verdict on more than 100 charges of breaking Premier League financial rules, Arsenal dealt a major blow to one of their most realistic title rivals. Arteta was delighted by his side's reaction after bowing out of the League Cup in embarrassing fashion to fourth-tier Fleetwood on Tuesday.

Arteta Praises Reaction After Fleetwood Defeat

He said: After the defeat against Fleetwood, it looks like the end of the world, it looks like what are we doing? Then you have to pick yourself up and understand that this is the beautiful part of this game. The mission was something that we didn't accomplish in 14 years and there were reasons for that.

Some of them were psychological problems, some of them were related to the quality that we showed on the pitch, certain moments or decisions and we needed to nail absolutely all of them. The defeat leaves Liverpool nine points behind Arsenal in the title race. Iraola insisted it is too early to draw conclusions, pointing to the start of November. His side下一次 will look to bounce back from only their second loss under his management.