Two Iranian Men Convicted of Spying on Dissident Journalists for Iran in UK

Two Iranian men were found guilty of surveilling Iran International journalists for the Revolutionary Guards, in the first convictions of Iranian nationals under a 2023 foreign state threats law.

Two Iran ian men were found guilty on Thursday of spying on dissident journalists in Britain on behalf of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, a case British police said reflected increasing hostile activity by Iran.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, and Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, were convicted of surveilling journalists who worked for Iran International, a Persian-language television station critical of Iran's government. The surveillance took place between August 2024 and March 2025. Sepahvand was also convicted of planning a violent attack on one or more of the targets. Police said the convictions marked the first time Iranian nationals had been convicted under a law introduced in 2023 to counter threats from foreign states including Iran.

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Iran Threats Quadrupled Over Decade

Sepahvand was directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or middlemen for Iranian intelligence, senior national co-ordinator for counterterrorism policing Vicki Evans said. Evans said she expected the trend of rising state threats to continue. The head of domestic spy agency MI5, Ken McCallum, said last month that Iran-linked operations had led to more than 50 arrests in the last year and state threats had quadrupled in the last decade.

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Britain has accused Iran of being behind a suspected plot in September targeting RAF Fairford, an airbase used by the US for strikes on Iran, after which US President Donald Trump withdrew American B-1 bombers. Three men were indicted in the US over the plot this week, with two other men facing charges in Britain. UK police also arrested a 22-year-old over the suspected Fairford airbase plot. Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in spying or any such activity.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said he was disturbed by the arrests of Sepahvand and others in May 2025. Iran's embassy in London said it categorically rejects prosecutors' contention that the Iranian state was involved, adding that the use of security-related allegations and judicial proceedings to advance political agendas against Iran is unacceptable.

Hybrid Warfare Tactics Used by Iran

British police and intelligence services say Iran and Russia are increasingly using hybrid warfare tactics, turning to criminal proxies who are recruited online and motivated more by money than ideology to carry out crimes. Sepahvand said he was offered up to £150,000 to carry out a violent attack on at least one of the targets. The targets included two Iran International journalists and the CEO of UK Lawyers for Israel.

Sepahvand said he acted under duress, but was convicted of assisting a foreign intelligence service and planning to carry out an attack. Manesh was convicted of assisting a foreign intelligence service, but acquitted of the second charge relating to preparing for an attack. They will be sentenced next month. A third man, Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 57, was acquitted of both charges.

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Iran International Verdicts Fail To Keep Safe

The trial was the fourth case in Britain relating to Iran International since late 2023, with two Romanian men jailed in July for stabbing a journalist outside his home in 2024. A spokesperson for Iran International's parent company Volant Media said in a statement that Thursday's verdicts don't make the lives of our journalists any safer so long as the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its campaign of death threats and violence against them.