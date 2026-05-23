Iran, US and Pakistan make progress in talks, nearing a possible end to almost 3 months of war

Iran, the United States and mediator Pakistan have reported progress in negotiations aimed at reaching an end to the ongoing conflict. The discussions have centred around finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Diplomats have also exchanged messages regarding details which led to encouraging progress towards a final agreement. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged some progress made and hinted at a statement regarding the matter in the coming days.

Iran , the United States and mediator Pakistan all said on Saturday that progress had been made in talks on ending almost three months of war.

The focus was on finalizing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and Pakistan. The Pakistani army said negotiations over the previous 24 hours had resulted in encouraging progress towards a final understanding. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also mentioned some progress had been made on Iran and that the US might have something to say in the coming days.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also added that the trend this week has been towards a reduction in disputes, but there are still issues that need to be discussed through mediators. Pakistan's mediation push aims to narrow differences between Iran and the US after weeks of war that have left the vital waterway of the Strait of Hormuz closed to most shipping despite a nervous ceasefire.

The talks reportedly centred on a 14-point document proposed by Iran and messages exchanged between the two sides. The issue of the US blockade on Iran's shipping was important. The priority for Iran was ending the threat of new US attacks and the ongoing conflict in Lebanon where Iran-allied Hezbollah militants are fighting Israeli troops who have moved into the south.

The new map published by Iran asserts its control over the waterway which is causing confusion among mariners regarding when they will be able to move on from the current dire conditions. Iran's top negotiator emphasized that Iran would pursue its legitimate rights, both on the battlefield and through diplomacy. He added that Iran cannot trust a party that has no honesty at all.

In case of any war, Iran's military capabilities have been rebuilt and the consequences would be more forceful and bitter compared to the start of the conflict. US President Donald Trump mentioned that he would not attend his son's wedding this weekend due to Iran among the reasons he planned to stay in Washington. Despite weeks of conflict, Iran has preserved its stockpile enriched uranium as well as missile, drone, and proxy capabilities.

The consortium aims to curb these capabilities which the US and Israel consider as a threat to global security





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Iran United States Pakistan War Negotiations Finalization Of MOU Messages Exchanged 14-Point Document US Blockade On Iran's Shipping Threat Of New US Attacks Ongoing Conflict In Lebanon Mariners Uncertain Iran's Armed Forces Capabilities Likely Consequences US President Trump Staying Back In Washington Near-Weapons-Grade Enriched Uranium

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