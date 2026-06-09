Iran's World Cup Team Faces Visa Issues and Symbol Warnings Ahead of Opening Match

Iran's national football team will travel to Los Angeles just before their first World Cup match against New Zealand, but a visa dispute leaves 15 support staff behind. The team will be based in Tijuana, Mexico, while playing all group matches in the United States. Sports Minister warns against displaying non-Iranian flags or political symbols, citing FIFA rules.

Iran 's football federation announced on Tuesday that the country's World Cup team will fly to Los Angeles the day before their opening group stage match against New Zealand .

The Iranian team will be based in Tijuana in Mexico throughout the tournament, despite playing their three first round matches in the United States. Iran open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday, before facing Belgium in the same city on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 26. While the players obtained the visas necessary to enter the United States, 15 members of their support team in management and administrative roles did not receive them.

The visa dispute erupted just days before the World Cup kicks off on Thursday. The tournament is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"In accordance with FIFA's programme, the team delegation will travel to the United States on a charter flight," the Iranian federation's spokesperson Amir Mehdi Alavi said in a statement carried by Iran's ISNA news agency. "The team will travel to the host city one day before the match against New Zealand, and for the following two matches, we will be at the host venue two days before the game," he added.

Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali separately warned against the display of certain symbols during matches.

"If, in the stadiums where we play, we see any flag or symbol other than that of the Islamic Republic of Iran, or if norm-breaking slogans are chanted, the team official will certainly have a duty to stop the match," he was quoted by Iran's official IRNA news agency as saying. FIFA rules prohibit political symbols at World Cup matches





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