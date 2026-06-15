Iran's World Cup Debut Marred by Political Tensions and Protests

Iran faces New Zealand in a politically charged World Cup opener as protests loom over the team's participation. Meanwhile, Spain and other favorites begin their campaigns with high expectations.

Iran arrives at the World Cup under a cloud of political tension following a contentious buildup marked by visa disputes and regional conflict. The Iranian national team landed in California on Sunday after altering their original training base from Tucson, Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico at the last minute due to complications with U.S. visa policies.

Their opening Group G match against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles takes place Monday against a backdrop of planned protests by members of the Iranian diaspora who oppose the regime in Tehran. There have also been threats that the Iranian squad might abandon the match should anti-government banners appear during play.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei, addressing reporters, emphasized that his team is focused solely on delivering a high-quality performance and representing all Iranians worldwide, dismissing external political noise.

"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Ghalenoei stated.

"Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football. " He added that the squad aims to "represent the respectful people of Iran, be it the Iranians inside Iran or the Iranian diaspora. " Iran's World Cup debut follows closely on the heels of an announcement by Washington and Tehran regarding a permanent agreement to end their ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, European champions Spain begin their campaign in Group H against Cape Verde, a nation making its World Cup debut and listed as a massive underdog. Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente expressed supreme confidence in his side's quality, calling them "the best team in the world" despite the pressure that comes with such expectations.

"For me, with all due respect to the rest, it is the best team in the world. The best players," he said.

"But the players understand their role and accept it. That is the luck this team has.

" Cape Verde's manager, Bubista, rejected any notion that his team is merely filling a spot in the tournament. "We've been discussing how much we want to enjoy the match and the World Cup," he remarked. "It is an amazing opportunity to show our country to the world. We are very much happy to face Spain in the opener, this is a dream coming true.

" In other Group H fixtures, Saudi Arabia meets Uruguay in Miami, while Belgium squares off against Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, in Seattle. Sunday's action saw several notable results across Groups E and F. Germany opened with a dominant 7-1 victory over Curaçao, showcasing their tournament ambitions. In Group F, Japan staged a comeback to secure a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, demonstrating resilience.

Ivory Coast earned a dramatic three points thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Manchester United's Amad Diallo, defeating Ecuador 1-0. Sweden, which entered the tournament via the Nations League playoffs, delivered a statement performance with a 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia. Yasin Ayari scored twice, while Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Mattias Svanberg also found the net in a match that highlighted Sweden's attacking prowess





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Iran World Cup Iran New Zealand World Cup Protests Spain Cape Verde Luis De La Fuente Amir Ghalenoei World Cup Group G World Cup Group H

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