Iran's Response to US Proposal Highlights Focus on Ending War on All Fronts, Safety of Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's response to a US proposal to begin peace talks and end the war, sent to mediator Pakistan, highlights a strong focus on ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon, and ensuring safety of shipping through the Blockaded Strait of Hormuz. The response follows a US proposal to end fighting prior to starting talks on contentious issues including Iran's nuclear program.

The response, sent to mediator Pakistan, focuses on all fronts, especially Lebanon, with Iran emphasizing the need for safety of shipping through the Blockaded Strait of Hormuz, and the ending the war on all fronts.

It follows a US proposal to end fighting prior to starting talks on contentious issues including Iran's nuclear program. Meanwhile, the QatarEnergy-operated carrier Al Kharaitiyat passes safely through the Strait, the first Qatari vessel to carry Liquefied Natural Gas since the US and Israel initiated the war





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US Proposal To End Fighting Iran's Nuclear Program

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