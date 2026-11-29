Iran's Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a shake-up of the country's intelligence system, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says, after incidents exposed major gaps in Tehran's security apparatus.

Iran's Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a shake-up of the country's intelligence system, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says. The move follows incidents in recent years that exposed major gaps in Tehran's security and intelligence apparatus.

Qalibaf said the government should not delay appointing a permanent minister once legislation to overhaul the institution has passed a review by the constitutional watchdog body, the Guardian Council. He made the comments on Sunday in a video shared on Telegram. Esmail Khatib, Iran's intelligence minister, was killed in an Israeli strike on March 18 this year. No successor has been named.

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The hardline cleric and politician worked in the office of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before heading the civilian intelligence apparatus from August 2021. Ali Khamenei, who was killed during US-Israeli strikes at the start of the Iran war, was Mojtaba Khamenei's father. Israeli intelligence penetration inside Iran was demonstrated by operations including the 2020 assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and the 2024 killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

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It was further exposed during the 12-day war in June 2025, when Israeli operatives inside Iran helped target air defences, missile launchers and senior military commanders. Qalibaf said the Iranian parliament had initially asked the government to submit a bill on the restructuring of the intelligence ministry. It took up the issue itself after delays. Legislators approved the bill's general outline on Sunday and began to consider its provisions.

Those provisions include broadening eligibility for the intelligence minister's post. This now includes non-clerical candidates with a master's degree, expertise and experience in intelligence affairs and at least 10 years of middle- or senior-management experience, alongside candidates qualified in ijtihad, or independent Islamic legal reasoning, Iranian state media reported. The developments come as Iran seeks to close gaps that Israeli operations have repeatedly exposed.

Expanded Criteria for Intelligence Minister

The June 2025 war saw Israeli operatives inside the country help target air defences, missile launchers and senior military commanders, according to the account. Qalibaf's remarks underline the pressure on Tehran to install permanent leadership at the intelligence ministry. The legislation must still pass review by the Guardian Council before a permanent minister can be appointed. Lawmakers have begun reviewing the details of the overhaul after approving its general outline.

State media reported the expanded criteria for the minister's post, which could open the role to figures outside the clerical establishment. Iran's intelligence apparatus has faced scrutiny since the killing of Khatib in an Israeli strike on March 18 this year. Khatib had led the civilian intelligence body since August 2021, after serving in the office of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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The 2020 assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and the 2024 killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran are among the operations cited as evidence of Israeli penetration. The 12-day war in June 2025 further exposed those gaps, the account says. Qalibaf's video statement, shared on Telegram, called for swift action once the Guardian Council completes its review. He said the government should not delay appointing a permanent minister after that point.