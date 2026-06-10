Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes Across Gulf Region After US Action

Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducted missile and drone attacks on US bases and allies in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, prompting widespread interception efforts and raising regional tensions. The US responded with strikes on Iranian air defense sites near the Strait of Hormuz, while a US helicopter was shot down by an Iranian drone off Oman. Both sides trade warnings amid ongoing disruptions to oil shipping.

Iran 's Revolutionary Guards have launched a series of attacks against US and allied targets across the Middle East, marking a major escalation in hostilities between the two nations.

According to Iranian media, the strikes were carried out in retaliation for American military actions near the Strait of Hormuz. The offensive included missile and drone attacks on a US air base in Jordan, as well as sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. These actions follow a period of heightened tension that began with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities in February, which sparked a cycle of retaliatory moves that have repeatedly disrupted shipping through the critical oil transit chokepoint.

The latest US operation, which lasted approximately four hours, targeted Iranian air defence systems, ground control stations, and radar installations near the strait. US President Donald Trump endorsed the action, stating that the response should be very strong and powerful. A US official reported that nearly all Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted, with no immediate reports of damage to US personnel or assets.

Jordanian forces confirmed they shot down five missiles aimed at the al-Azraq base, while Kuwait engaged hostile aerial targets over the Ali Al Salem installation. Bahrain also reported repelling drone attacks, with its interior ministry activating warning sirens. The exchanges have raised concerns about the security of regional energy infrastructure, although US Energy Secretary Chris Wright noted that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is beginning to recover.

Oil prices rose about one percent in early Asian trade following the escalation. In a separate incident, a US Apache helicopter was downed by an Iranian drone in waters near Oman. The two crew members were rescued by a US Navy drone and were reported in stable condition. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi cautioned that foreign forces risk being caught in accidents or crossfire.

While Iran claimed its attacks struck the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and sites on Qeshm Island and Sirik, the full extent of damage remains unclear. The US Central Command concluded its recent strikes with a statement that operations had ended. The back-and-forth actions underscore the fragility of the ceasefire that was supposed to hold after April's de-escalation, and they cast doubt on the possibility of a negotiated end to the conflict that began with the February 28 strikes.

Both sides appear prepared for further confrontation, with the Revolutionary Guards warning of more severe responses if the US attacks again, and Trump signaling a willingness to continue strong countermeasures. The situation remains fluid, with battlefield reports difficult to verify independently. Reuters could not immediately confirm many details, and the Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment. The potential for miscalculation poses a significant threat to regional stability and global energy markets





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