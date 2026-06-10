Iran Faces Logistical Hurdles as World Cup Becomes Soft-Power Battlefield

Iran's national soccer team arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, amid US visa restrictions and war tensions, marking the first World Cup where a host nation faces a country it is at war with.

Iran's national soccer team has arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, ahead of their three World Cup matches in the United States, amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The team, led by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, greeted fans on Tuesday before a training session at Caliente Stadium. The US Department of Homeland Security announced on the same day that Iranian players and staff would be allowed to enter the US the day before each match, but must leave shortly after.

This decision came after reports that the Iranian ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, had stated the team would have to enter and leave the US on the same day as their games, raising concerns about logistics and player fatigue. The ambassador later clarified that while some federation staff were denied visas, those granted did permit overnight stays.

The matches are scheduled for June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, June 21 against Belgium in Los Angeles, and June 26 against Egypt in Seattle. Originally, the team planned to train in Arizona, but the location was changed following the US and Israel launching a war against Iran in February. This marks the first time in World Cup history, since its inception in 1930, that a host nation is hosting a country it is at war with.

The situation transforms the sporting event into a soft-power contest, with both nations using the platform to project influence. The Iranian team's presence in Mexico has drawn significant media attention, highlighting the diplomatic complexities. Local fans in Tijuana have shown support, waving Iranian flags and cheering for the players as they arrived at the hotel. The team's training sessions are closed to the public but have been closely watched by journalists.

The visa restrictions have been a point of contention, with Iran criticizing the US for what it calls unfair treatment. The US, meanwhile, maintains that security concerns necessitate the measures. This World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, is already overshadowed by geopolitical tensions, with Iran's participation adding a layer of unprecedented challenge. The players remain focused on their performance, but the off-field issues are unavoidable.

The team's ability to adapt to changing schedules and travel restrictions will be crucial. As the tournament approaches, all eyes will be on how these diplomatic barriers impact the game itself





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