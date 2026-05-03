Iran Executes Man Linked to Anti-Government Protest Death

Iran has carried out the execution of Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, convicted of involvement in the killing of a security forces volunteer during recent anti-government protests. The execution is part of a series of punishments targeting those linked to the widespread demonstrations.

The Iran ian judiciary announced the execution of Mehrab Abdollahzadeh on Sunday, following a conviction for his role in the death of a security forces volunteer during the widespread anti-government protests that gripped the nation.

The execution, carried out after the completion of all legal procedures, was reported by the judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency. Abdollahzadeh was apprehended alongside other individuals at the location of demonstrations in Urmia, a city situated in the northwestern region of Iran. The circumstances surrounding the incident involved a farmer, identified as a volunteer assisting security forces, who was subjected to a violent assault by protestors and subsequently died from his injuries.

Mizan Online described the farmer as a member of a volunteer force dedicated to maintaining public safety during the period of unrest. The exact timing of the incident was not disclosed in the report. Further details released by Mizan Online included excerpts from what they presented as a confession made by Abdollahzadeh. In this alleged confession, he admitted to physically assaulting the security forces volunteer, specifically stating he struck the individual multiple times in the face.

Abdollahzadeh’s conviction was based on the charge of ‘corruption on earth,’ a capital offense under Iranian law. In addition to Abdollahzadeh’s execution, two other individuals involved in the same case, both of whom were under the age of 18 at the time of the offense, received prison sentences, though the length of their imprisonment was not specified. This case highlights the severe penalties being applied by the Iranian government in response to the recent protests.

The use of the ‘corruption on earth’ charge, often reserved for serious crimes against national security, underscores the government’s characterization of the protests as a threat to the stability of the state. This execution is part of a series of recent capital punishments carried out by Iran targeting individuals accused of involvement in the mass protests that initially erupted in late December.

These demonstrations were initially sparked by economic grievances, specifically rising living costs, but quickly escalated into nationwide anti-government demonstrations. The protests reached their peak intensity on January 8th and 9th, before gradually subsiding. Iranian authorities maintain that the protests began peacefully but were subsequently hijacked by external forces, transforming into what they describe as ‘foreign-instigated riots’ characterized by violence, destruction of property, and acts of killing.

The government’s narrative frames the protests as a deliberate attempt to destabilize the country, orchestrated by foreign entities. The ongoing executions and harsh sentencing are seen by many as a demonstration of the government’s resolve to suppress dissent and maintain control. The international community has expressed concern over the increasing number of executions and the lack of due process in some cases, raising questions about human rights and the fairness of the legal proceedings.

The case of Mehrab Abdollahzadeh and the others involved in the Urmia incident serves as a stark example of the consequences faced by those accused of participating in the protests and the government’s firm response to the unrest





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