Iran Defiant Amid US Pressure, Requests for Assets Release

Iran has remained defiant in the face of United States (US) diplomatic and military pressure, even as US President Donald Trump appeared to reject its latest proposal. Iran has called its latest offer both generous and responsible as it focused on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while deferring negotiations on its nuclear programme for a later stage.

Iran has remained defiant in the face of United States (US) diplomatic and military pressure , even as US President Donald Trump appeared to reject its latest proposal.

Iran has called its latest offer both generous and responsible as it focused on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while deferring negotiations on its nuclear programme for a later stage. The continued stand-off continues to stress the global economy with the price of brent crude oil again rising above 100 dollars a barrel after somewhat of a retreat last week on the hopes of a breakthrough in the Pakistani-mediated negotiations.

Iran continues to frame US demands, particularly in relation to its nuclear programme as unreasonable as it continues to assert its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

"As Iran continues to frame US demands","Iran continues to assert its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz"





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Iran United States Diplomacy Military Pressure Proposal Nuclear Programme Strait Of Hormuz Pakistan Negotiations Global Economy Price Of Brent Crude Oil Breakthrough Pakistan-Mediated Negotiations Sovereignty

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