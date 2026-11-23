Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four team members received 74 lashes and two-year activity bans for posting a video of her performing without a hijab. The punishment has drawn international condemnation while Iran defends its legal sovereignty.

An Iranian singer and four members of her production team have each received 74 lashes after being sentenced for offending public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online.

An Iranian news website confirmed the sentence on Monday, detailing the harsh punishment delivered by the state. Parastoo Ahmadi and the four others were also handed two-year bans on artistic and musical activities and travel. The Emtedad website quoted lawyer Mostafa Nili as providing these specific details regarding the sentencing. The case followed the release of a video on YouTube in December 2024 showing Ahmadi performing without the mandatory hijab.

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Singer and Team Face 74 Lashes Sentence

The footage featured the singer performing alongside male musicians in Qom. This city is located south of the capital Tehran. The Norway-based human rights group Hengaw highlighted these specific details about the video. Western governments and human rights groups have criticised flogging as torture.

They argue it is a clear violation of international law. Iran rejects accusations over its human rights record. Officials say Western countries should focus on their own human rights problems instead. Iranian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

A tweet from November 23, 2026, by Maryam Moqaddam discussed the ruling. She used the hashtag for Ahmadi and mentioned the 74 lashes. Moqaddam described the authorities as enemies of women, art, and beauty. She claimed they are enemies of the Iranian people.

Hijab Rules Sparked Major Protests

Rules requiring women to wear the hijab were a major flashpoint. This occurred during protests in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini was a Kurdish Iranian woman who died in custody. She was arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.

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The rules have increasingly been flouted on the streets of Tehran and beyond. Enforcement of the rules has also become more selective recently. Emtedad did not specify whether Nili had represented the five defendants. This remains an unclear point in the legal proceedings.

The case highlights the ongoing tension between strict laws and public behavior. It also shows the risks for artists in Iran. Many musicians continue to perform despite the dangers. The punishment of 74 lashes is a severe deterrent.

It aims to stop the spread of such content online. However, it has only increased international criticism. The bans prevent Ahmadi from working for two years. This stops her from earning income or traveling.

The legal team might appeal the decision. Nili could provide more details in the future. The video itself remains accessible on YouTube. It serves as evidence in the court case.

The authorities use such cases to enforce moral codes. Critics argue this violates basic human rights. The situation reflects the broader political climate in Iran. Tensions between the state and citizens remain high.

The role of women in public spaces is contested. The death of Amini sparked widespread unrest. That unrest has had lasting effects on policy. The government maintains strict control over media.

Authorities Enforce Moral Codes Strictly

Social media platforms are monitored closely. Artists face significant pressure to conform. Ahmadi's case is a prominent example. It affects the entire music community.

The punishment sets a strict precedent. Other artists may face similar charges. The international reaction continues to grow. Human rights groups monitor the situation.

They document every instance of punishment. The legal process in Iran is opaque. Details often emerge slowly over time. The involvement of a lawyer is a positive sign.

Nili's name provides some transparency. His role could be clarified later. The tweet by Moqaddam adds context. It shows public opposition to the ruling.

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The date of the tweet is significant. It coincides with the enforcement. The location of Qom is symbolic. It is a religious center in Iran.

Performing there without a hijab was bold. It challenged the local norms. The male musicians were also punished. This shows the state targets collaborators.

Bans Prevent Artists From Working

The bans apply to all artistic work. This restricts their career options. Travel bans limit their personal freedom. The combination of punishments is severe.

It aims to isolate the defendants. The lashes are a physical penalty. The bans are a professional penalty. Together they create total exclusion.

This strategy is common in Iran. It silences dissent effectively. The lack of immediate comment is notable. Authorities often ignore media inquiries.

This suggests they want to control the narrative. The Emtedad website reported the news. It is a known state-aligned outlet. Its reporting aligns with government stance.

The international community watches closely. Diplomatic pressure may increase. Sanctions could be considered. The humanitarian impact is clear.

Families of the accused suffer. The music industry is chilled. Creativity is stifled by fear. Ahmadi's case will be remembered.

It marks a low point for rights. It highlights the struggle for expression. The future remains uncertain. Legal challenges may follow.

The global response will evolve. The situation demands continued attention. It is a test of justice. It is a test of conscience. The world must remain engaged.