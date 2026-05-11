Iran and US Respond to Middle East War Development After Talks

Iran and the US have exchanged heated reactions in the ongoing Middle East war developments after weeks of negotiations. The US President dismissed Iran's terms as unacceptable, raising the odds of further aggression. Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister is pushing for the nuclear facilities and enriched uranium to be dismantled to end the war.

Literacy initiative expands further with a donation of 2,010 trolley libraries, including braille books to cater for different learner abilities WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Sunday branded Iran 's terms for ending the Middle East war ‘totally unacceptable’, raising the likelihood of renewed conflict after weeks of negotiations.

Iran had responded to Washington's latest peace proposal earlier in the day, while warning it would not hold back from retaliating against any new US strikes or permit more foreign warships in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump himself provided no details on Tehran's counterproposal, but in a brief post on his Truth Social platform made clear he was rejecting it.

The back and forth came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - whose forces launched the war on Iran along with the US military on February 28 - insisted the conflict was not over until Iran's enriched uranium was removed and its nuclear facilities dismantled. According to state broadcaster IRIB, Tehran's response to the US plan, passed to Pakistani mediators, focuses on ending the war 'on all fronts, especially Lebanon' - where Israel has kept up its fight with Iran-backed Hezbollah - as well as on 'ensuring shipping security.

' It offered little detail, though the US proposal had reportedly focused on extending the truce in the Gulf to allow for talks on a final settlement of the conflict and on Iran's contested nuclear program. The impasse unnerved global energy markets, with oil prices opening sharply higher Monday. The international benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.69 percent to $104.01 a barrel on July delivery.

Netanyahu said in an interview which aired Sunday that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium must be removed before the war can end.

'It's not over, because there's still nuclear material - enriched uranium - that has to be taken out of Iran',' he said. He added that Trump was on the same page about the enriched uranium, though the president said in a recent interview that the US could remove it 'whenever we want,' and that it was 'very well surveilled' where it is now.

Trump is expected to press President Xi Jinping of China - a major buyer of Iranian oil - on Iran when he visits Beijing this coming week, a senior US administration official said





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Iran US Middle East War Negotiations Contested Nuclear Program Energy Markets Oil Prices Trump Xi Jinping Global Energy Markets Netanyahu Middle East Response To The US Plan Brokered Mediation I.R.I.B Tranche Nuclear Facilities Iran's Representative China US President Donald Trump Pakistan Tobacco Brent Crude US Administration Official IGA

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