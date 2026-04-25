Iran and US Indirectly Engage in Pakistan Amidst Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Iranian and U.S. officials are converging in Pakistan for diplomatic talks aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict, but Iran has ruled out direct negotiations with the Americans. The crisis, marked by disruptions to global oil supplies and rising energy prices, continues to escalate.

Negotiations surrounding the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States are reaching a critical juncture, with diplomatic efforts intensifying in Islamabad, Pakistan . Iran ian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is currently engaged in meetings with Pakistan i officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, while simultaneously signaling a firm stance against direct talks with American representatives.

This complex situation unfolds as U.S. negotiators, led by President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, are preparing to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday. Despite the impending U.S. presence, Iran has explicitly stated its unwillingness to engage in direct discussions with the Americans regarding a resolution to the conflict, which has already claimed thousands of lives and significantly disrupted global markets. Instead, Tehran intends to communicate its concerns through Pakistan, acting as a mediator.

The core of the dispute centers around Iran’s partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway responsible for transporting approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, and the United States’ restrictions on Iran’s oil exports. This impasse has triggered a substantial surge in energy prices, reaching multi-year highs and contributing to inflationary pressures and a pessimistic outlook for global economic growth.

President Trump, in a statement to Reuters, indicated that Iran is preparing to present an offer aimed at addressing U.S. demands, though the specifics of this offer remain undisclosed. He also alluded to ongoing negotiations with individuals currently in positions of authority within Iran, without revealing their identities. The White House, through press secretary Karoline Leavitt, expressed cautious optimism, noting some progress from the Iranian side in recent days and anticipating further developments over the weekend.

Vice President JD Vance is also prepared to travel to Pakistan to participate in the diplomatic efforts. Previous talks held in Islamabad two weeks ago, involving Araqchi, Vance, Witkoff, Kushner, and Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, yielded no conclusive results. Araqchi’s itinerary extends beyond Pakistan, encompassing visits to Oman and Russia, highlighting Iran’s broader diplomatic outreach.

The situation remains highly volatile, underscored by a recent surge in oil prices – Brent crude futures jumped 16% – fueled by uncertainty surrounding the peace talks and escalating violence in the region. Shipping data reveals a dramatic decrease in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, with only five ships passing through in the last 24 hours compared to the usual 130 before the conflict began on February 28.

While one of these ships was an Iranian oil-products tanker, the absence of large crude-carrying supertankers underscores the significant disruption to global energy markets. Parallel to these developments, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire for three weeks, brokered by Trump at a White House meeting.

However, the fighting in southern Lebanon continues, with both sides reporting casualties and military engagements. Israel’s stated objective is to eliminate Iran’s Hezbollah allies, who have been launching attacks across the border. Tehran maintains that a ceasefire in Lebanon is a prerequisite for any meaningful negotiations. The extension of the ceasefire, while a positive step, does not signal an imminent end to the broader conflict.

President Trump has unilaterally extended a two-week ceasefire to allow for continued negotiations, demonstrating a commitment to finding a diplomatic solution, but the path forward remains fraught with challenges and uncertainties





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