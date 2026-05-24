Iran and US close in on Middle East war settlement

The US and Iran could close in on a Middle East war settlement as early as Sunday, as US top diplomat predicts a deal, while agreeing to release part of Tehrans frozen funds and to temporarily lift trade sanctions.

Trump said a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'went very well' after the US and Iran could strike a deal to end the Middle East war as early as Sunday, Washingtons top diplomat said.

On the other hand, Iran insisted the agreement would do nothing to limit its nuclear programme. The US and Iran have been observing a ceasefire since April 8, while mediators push for a negotiated settlement. The deal could see the return of open shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around a fifth of the worlds oil exports.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about the deal, stating that it would start a process that could leave the world without a nuclear-armed Iran. European leaders also welcomed the optimism, as it would significantly relieve energy markets and lead to lower oil prices. Iran has imposed controls on Gulf shipping and the US has blockaded Irans ports.

Despite the ongoing war and the part of Tehrans funds frozen abroad under international sanctions, Washington has agreed to release part of Tehrans funds and to end its trade sanctions temporarily during the negotiation period. If agreed, the deal would also include its passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

On the other hand, the hardline Javan newspaper there is significant skepticism about the deal, saying the two sides are "just one step away from ending hostilities, and one step away from war". Leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, and Pakistan also joined a call with Trump to discuss the deal on Saturday. According to Pakistan, its powerful army chief Asim Munir also joined the call, helping to advance peace efforts.

Trump said a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went very well. On the other hand, while the war continues and if the deal is achieved, Ghalibaf warned, our armed forces are now std- by, making an attack even more crushing by the US





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Middle East War Iran And US Deal Strait Of Hormuz US Secretary Of State European Leaders Pakistani Mediation Turkish Participation

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