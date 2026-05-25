Iran and the US near deal to end Middle East war

Iran and the US have made progress on a memorandum of understanding that could halt the war in the Middle East, but a final deal remains uncertain. The framework addresses key issues such as the US naval blockade and Iran's nuclear ambitions, and both sides have agreed to give negotiators 60 days to reach a final deal.

Iran and the US have reached conclusions on several topics in a potential 14-point memorandum of understanding that aims to halt the war in the Middle East .

The framework focuses on an end to the war and a US naval blockade in exchange for Iran taking steps to ensure safe transit in the Strait of Hormuz. However, both sides have remained at odds on difficult issues, including Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israel's war in Lebanon with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia, and Tehran's demands for the lifting of sanctions and the release of frozen assets.

Despite this, senior Iranian diplomats and a senior official in the US President's administration have expressed optimism about the possibility of an agreement. The agreement could be reached within 60 days, during which time the nuclear issue could be reviewed and negotiated





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Iran US Middle East War Memorandum Of Understanding Nuclear Ambitions Strait Of Hormuz Sanctions Hezbollah

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