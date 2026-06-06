Iran Accuses US of Visa Discrimination Ahead of World Cup

Iran criticizes the US for denying visas to World Cup support staff, calling it political interference in sport.

Iran has vehemently criticized the United States for denying visas to a large number of its World Cup squad support staff, escalating tensions just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off.

The dispute erupted as the Iranian national football team, known as Team Melli, prepared to depart from their training camp in Antalya, Turkey, to Mexico, where they will be based for the tournament. The United States, along with Mexico and Canada, is co-hosting the World Cup, which begins on June 11.

The Iranian players received their visas late on Friday, according to US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who praised the US embassy in Ankara for processing visas for the Iranian team. However, Iran's embassy in Turkey fired back on Saturday, accusing the US of deliberate and discriminatory treatment by denying visas to a substantial number of managerial and executive staff, as well as others supporting the team.

The embassy stated that this action escalated the hostile behavior against Iran's national football team to its highest level, and called on FIFA to hold the US accountable for violating its rules and for discrimination





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