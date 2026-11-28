Iqraam Rayners scored a hat-trick as Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Kruger United 5-1 in the Betway Premiership, extending their winning streak at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.

Iqraam Rayners delivered a stellar performance by scoring a hat-trick to lead Mamelodi Sundowns to a commanding 5-1 victory over Kruger United. The match took place at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday evening, serving as a dominant display of Sundowns' offensive capabilities in the Betway Premiership. This result marks another consecutive win for the Masandawana side, reinforcing their strong position in the league standings and showcasing their ability to dismantle opponents with clinical precision.

Rayners Hat-Trick Highlights Dominant Performance

The Brazilian striker, Iqraam Rayners, was the central figure in Sundowns' offensive surge, rounding off an impressive night with three goals during the second half. His contribution proved decisive as the team secured a comprehensive victory that highlighted their tactical superiority. Rayners had already established himself as a key threat, having scored his fifth league goal for the season prior to completing the hat-trick in this specific fixture.

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The match began with Sundowns controlling the tempo early on, with midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende setting the tone in the center of the park. Despite Kruger United having less possession, they actively searched for an opening and created promising spells, particularly before the 15th minute. However, Sundowns remained steadfast on defense and continued to apply pressure, generating three corner situations before the 20th minute mark as the visitors sat back to absorb the attack.

First Half Tactical Breakdown and Early Goal

Sundowns broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through Iqraam Rayners, who capitalized on a swift transition move. Marcelo Allende won the ball on the left side of the halfway mark and delivered an inch-perfect pass to the Sundowns striker. Rayners then rifled the ball home with a powerful right-footed shot, opening the scoring in front of the home crowd.

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Just before the halftime break, Kruger United forced Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams into action. Mlungisi Zwane took a right-footed shot from inside the box, which was saved by Williams on the right side. The attack had been initiated by Celimpilo Ngema, providing a brief moment of excitement for the home side before the teams returned to the dressing rooms.

Second Half Surge and Extended Lead

The second half saw Sundowns continue their dominance, with the Tshwane-based club controlling possession leading up to the hour mark. Kruger United were forced deep into their own defensive quarters, unable to sustain any meaningful offensive pressure. Sundowns doubled their advantage in the 58th minute when Rayners found the back of the net once again.

The second goal came moments after Tsiki Ntsabeleng hit the woodwork. Rayners followed up quickly, driving a right-footed shot from outside the area past the goalkeeper's reach into the bottom right-corner. The momentum was firmly with Sundowns as they looked to extend their lead further, utilizing their width and technical superiority to keep Kruger under constant strain.

Third and Fourth Goals Increase Gap

Sundowns added their third goal in the 68th minute as Mothobi Mvala capitalized on a corner situation. Marcelo Allende swung the ball into the penalty area, and Mvala made no mistake with an accurate header on the edge of the six-yard area. This goal further demoralized Kruger United, who struggled to regain any semblance of control over the game.

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The fourth goal arrived in the 76th minute as Tashreeq Matthews joined the scoring sheet. Bennet Mokoena found Matthews with a low cross into the box after latching onto a direct ball into the right channel. Matthews found himself in acres of space inside the box and made no mistake from close range, effectively putting the game out of reach for the visitors.

Penalty Completes Hat-Trick and Late Consolation

Kruger United's evening deteriorated further in the 83rd minute when Iqraam Rayners was fouled inside the area following a dangerous run. The referee consulted his assistant and awarded a penalty, which Rayners converted without hesitation to complete his first Betway Premiership hat-trick for the club.

Kruger United managed to grab a consolation goal in the 89th minute through Khetukuthula Ndlovu, ensuring that Sundowns failed to keep a clean sheet once more on away soil. Despite the late goal, the result was a clear victory for Mamelodi Sundowns, who demonstrated their depth and attacking prowess. The win solidifies their standing as one of the top teams in the league, with Rayners emerging as a critical asset in their quest for silverware.