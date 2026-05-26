iqbusiness charts aggressive tech acquisition plan after Silversoft deal

iqbusiness signals an active pipeline of targets in AI, cybersecurity, cloud and niche tech sectors, positioning itself as a consolidator in a market entering a major consolidation phase.

iqbusiness is moving forward with an aggressive plan to purchase additional technology companies after the recent Silversoft transaction. Chief executive Rob Godlonton told investors that the firm has an active pipeline of targets in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud services , operational technology and niche industry technology solutions.

The Silversoft deal, announced together with Reunert's interim results on Friday, gives iqbusiness an immediate foothold in the enterprise resource planning and professional services automation market because Silversoft is a platinum regional partner of Deltek. Silversoft, which has been operating for two decades, serves more than three hundred clients across consulting, architecture, engineering, legal and creative sectors and maintains operations in South Africa, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Godlonton emphasized that the Silversoft acquisition is only one step in a much broader growth strategy and positioned iqbusiness as an active consolidator in a market that is entering a significant consolidation phase for specialist technology services and software enabled businesses. He outlined five focus areas for the pipeline: artificial intelligence and data services, cybersecurity, cloud and digital platforms, operational technology platforms and industry specialised technology businesses.

The acquisition approach favours entrepreneurial companies with strong leadership teams, differentiated capabilities and a cultural fit. Retaining the existing entrepreneurial leadership is a stated principle rather than fully folding the acquired companies into a corporate structure. For Reunert, a publicly listed industrial group with a 138 year history that spans electrical engineering, information communications technology and applied electronics, the iqbusiness expansion signals an increasingly assertive information communications technology growth strategy.

The Silversoft purchase adds international scale to iqbusiness's existing African footprint and supports its ambition to accelerate growth in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Jacques du Buisson, co‑founder and chief executive of iqbusiness and co‑chair of the Deltek Partner Advisory Council, will continue to lead the Silversoft business under the iqbusiness umbrella.

Godlonton highlighted that the broader market opportunity for iqbusiness lies in the trend of organisations seeking integrated partners that can provide both strategic advisory services and technology execution. He believes that companies are moving away from siloed providers and looking for partners that can combine deep industry knowledge with end‑to‑end technology implementation.

This shift, according to Godlonton, creates a fertile environment for iqbusiness to grow its portfolio of specialised technology firms and to offer clients a one‑stop solution for digital transformation initiatives. The company's strategy also includes expanding its service offering to cover the full lifecycle of technology projects from initial consulting and design through to deployment, managed services and ongoing optimisation.

By maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit of acquired businesses while providing the scale and resources of a larger group, iqbusiness aims to deliver higher value to customers and to capture a larger share of the rapidly evolving technology services market. The firm expects that the combination of strong leadership, differentiated capabilities and a collaborative culture will drive synergies across its portfolio and enable it to compete more effectively against both global technology giants and niche boutique providers.

The next few months will see iqbusiness actively scouting and evaluating potential targets that match its criteria, with the goal of completing several transactions before the end of the fiscal year. This forward‑looking approach reflects confidence in the continued demand for advanced technology solutions and the belief that consolidation will remain a defining characteristic of the sector for the foreseeable future





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