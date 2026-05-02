Ipswich Return to Premier League, Wrexham Play-off Hopes Dashed

Ipswich Town secured promotion to the Premier League with a 3-0 win over QPR, while Wrexham missed out on the Championship play-offs in dramatic fashion. Millwall and Southampton also secured play-off spots, and Sheffield Wednesday found a glimmer of hope amidst relegation.

Ipswich Town have emphatically secured their return to the Premier League after a dominant 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. This result not only guarantees their promotion but also solidifies their position as runners-up in the Championship , ending a 22-year absence from the top flight.

The atmosphere at Portman Road was electric as George Hirst and Jaden Philogene both found the net within the opening ten minutes, effectively setting the stage for a celebratory afternoon. Kasey McAteer added a third goal late in the game, sealing the win and igniting jubilant scenes amongst the Ipswich faithful. This promotion is a testament to the astute management of Kieran McKenna, who has overseen a remarkable turnaround for the club, achieving three promotions in just four seasons.

The club’s decision to retain McKenna despite a challenging previous Premier League campaign, where they won only four league games, has been richly rewarded. McKenna himself expressed his pride in the team’s resilience and dedication, stating they have earned their place in the Premier League through hard work and perseverance. While Ipswich celebrated, Millwall’s hopes of joining them in automatic promotion were dashed. Despite a 2-0 win against Oxford United, securing them third place, it wasn’t enough to overtake Ipswich.

Millwall will now enter the play-offs, where they will face Hull City in a two-legged semi-final, starting with the first leg on Friday. The play-offs offer a second chance for Millwall to achieve their ambition of returning to the Premier League after a long hiatus since 1990.

However, the day brought heartbreak for Wrexham, the club famously backed by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Their dream of a fourth consecutive promotion was cruelly denied as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Middlesbrough. This result allowed Hull City to leapfrog them into sixth place, securing the final play-off spot. Wrexham’s impressive journey under Reynolds and McElhenney has captivated football fans worldwide, but their promotion quest has come to an end this season.

Southampton, enjoying a remarkable 19-game unbeaten run in the league, are now considered the favourites to secure the final promotion spot through the play-offs. A convincing 3-1 victory over Preston North End propelled them to fourth place and granted them home advantage in the second leg of their semi-final clash against Middlesbrough.

At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to League One was confirmed some time ago, but the final day of the season brought a glimmer of hope for the club. They secured their first win since September, defeating West Bromwich Albion 2-1, and managed to avoid finishing with negative points despite an 18-point deduction. This victory, while not impacting their league position, provided a much-needed boost to morale.

Furthermore, the club announced the completion of a takeover by US consortium Arise Capital Partners, a development that is crucial for their future stability. The takeover is expected to prevent a potential further 15-point penalty next season, offering a fresh start for the Owls as they begin their rebuilding process in League One.

The Championship season has concluded with a mix of elation and disappointment, showcasing the unpredictable nature of football and the dramatic twists and turns that can define a campaign. Ipswich’s success story serves as an inspiration, while the play-offs promise further excitement as teams battle for the ultimate prize – a place in the Premier League





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