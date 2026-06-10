IPID's Investigation into Arrest of Cops Accused of Trying to Steal Drugs Slammed

The Madlanga Commission has criticized IPID's investigation into the arrest of police officers accused of attempting to steal drugs from a crime scene, citing a lack of critical foresight.

The Madlanga Commission has slammed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate ( IPID )'s investigation into officers arrested for attempting to steal drugs from a crime scene, saying it lacked critical foresight.

IPID's assistant director of investigations, Zelda Maphosho, testified at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday about her investigation into the matter. IPID's investigation was centered around a large consignment of cocaine confiscated by police in July 2021. The consignment, valued at approximately R300 million, was seized in an operation that also led to the arrest of two South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, a Gauteng traffic officer, and a civilian.

The three law enforcement officers were taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to steal the drugs. Following their arrest, the officers laid a complaint to IPID, prompting the directorate to launch an investigation. During the course of the investigation, the two SAPS officers admitted to the commission that their job descriptions do not involve drug busts. Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga expressed concerns that IPID's investigation did not adequately address the matter.

Madlanga questioned why IPID failed to question the complainants about their involvement in a matter outside their mandates. He stated that IPID's investigation was overly accepting of the complainants' statements, which ultimately led to the directorate's recommendation. The commission chairperson emphasized that IPID should have exercised more critical thinking in its investigation





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