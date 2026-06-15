IPHC Honors 150 Graduates at 2026 Thanksgiving Ceremony in Zuurbekom

The International Pentecost Holiness Church celebrated 150 graduates from a range of disciplines at its 2026 Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony, highlighting the church's long‑standing support for academic achievement.

The International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) gathered at its headquarters in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, for a spectacular Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony that marked the academic achievement s of 150 individuals.

The event, now in its third decade, has become a hallmark of the church's commitment to education, celebrating a wide spectrum of scholars ranging from recent bachelor's degree holders to seasoned masters and doctoral graduates. Over the course of the afternoon, families, church officials, and community members filled the main hall, creating a vibrant atmosphere of pride and gratitude.

Among the highlighted graduates were Pabalelo Mapula, who earned both a Bachelor of Arts and an Honours degree in film and television, and Mitchele Modise, who completed a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical and electronic engineering. Their presence underscored the diversity of fields represented at the ceremony, which also included Goodness Mampuru, a new Bachelor of Accounting graduate; Karabo Motene, who studied psychology; Koketso Mathibela, who secured a Bachelor of Education; and Matlhogonolo Medupe together with Mmasabata Masuku, both graduates in information systems and information management.

Each recipient was called to the stage, received a commemorative diploma, and was offered a prayer of blessing by the church's clergy, emphasizing the spiritual dimension that the IPHC intertwines with academic success. The program featured inspirational speeches from church leaders, notably the IPHC faction leader Mike Sandlana, who, despite his recent legal challenges, addressed the audience with a message of perseverance and faith.

Although the bail application for Sandlana was denied earlier that day, his appearance at the ceremony was described as a testament to the congregation's support for its leaders. The celebration concluded with a communal hymn, a video montage showcasing the graduates' journeys, and a reception that allowed families to mingle and celebrate the milestones achieved.

The IPHC's Graduation Thanksgiving Ceremony not only honored the personal accomplishments of its members but also reinforced the institution's broader vision of fostering education as a pathway to societal upliftment and spiritual growth





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International Pentecost Holiness Church Graduation Ceremony Academic Achievement Community Celebration Education And Faith

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