iPendoring Awards Celebrates South African Creativity in Indigenous Languages

The iPendoring Awards, a platform that began as an effort to broaden a communications landscape long shaped by English, has evolved into a celebration of indigenous language creativity across South Africa. The 2026 programme reflects a growing confidence in saying things the way they truly meant to be heard, with bold and expressive content. Entries for the awards are now open at www.pendoring.co.za, and the ceremony will be held in November.

Building on more than three decades of shaping South African creativity, the iPendoring Awards continue their legacy of championing the freedom to create in languages that shape South Africa's stories with #SayMo, because your mother tongue says it best.

The awards have evolved into a platform that celebrates the confidence, nuance, and creativity found across South Africa's eleven official indigenous languages, used across the industry in various categories. Entries are now open for this year's awards, with the ceremony scheduled for November. iPendoring also features the prestigious Umpetha Award, representing the highest honour in advertising and communication using indigenous South African languages





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Ipendoring Awards South African Creativity Indigenous Language Creativity Freedom To Create Addressing The Issue Of English Dominance In C Celebrating The Confidence Nuance And Creativity Found Across South Africa's Indigen

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