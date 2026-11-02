Invisible Labor: Migrant Workers Face Hunger and Xenophobia on Cape Town Streets

Malawian and Zimbabwean men endure food insecurity and unpaid wages while seeking daily labor on Rosmead Avenue in Wynberg, Cape Town, amid rising xenophobia and economic hardship.

Dozens of skilled laborers from Malawi and Zimbabwe gather daily on the sidewalks of Rosmead Avenue in Wynberg, Cape Town, hoping to secure temporary employment. These men, who possess expertise in painting, welding, plumbing, tiling, and landscaping, face a harsh reality of waiting for days or even weeks before finding any work. The influx of job seekers has intensified since the violent protests that occurred in March and March, leading to a significant decline in available opportunities for these vulnerable workers.

Daily Struggle for Basic Income

The men arrive at Rosmead Avenue from various townships and suburbs, including Philippi, Gugulethu, Hout Bay, and even Somerset West, traveling by foot or taxi to reach their designated spots. They stand in groups, scanning the traffic for any bakkie or truck that might stop to offer them a day's labor. When a vehicle does slow down, the men rush forward with their tools, ready to start work immediately, often accepting rates as low as R200 for the entire day. In the best-case scenario, a day's work might yield R700, but this income is rarely guaranteed.

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Financial instability is compounded by non-payment and unsafe working conditions. Several workers reported that employers sometimes refuse to pay at the end of the day, leaving them without the funds needed for transport or food. Some men have described being robbed at gunpoint after being picked up with their chainsaws or other heavy equipment, only to be discarded without compensation. The lack of protective gear is also a common hazard, exposing workers to physical danger in exchange for meager earnings.

Survival Tactics and Personal Stories

Danken Marinde, a painter and plumber from Malawi, illustrates the extreme measures these workers take to survive. Despite having training from large construction companies and running a small household repair business, Marinde walks an hour and a half from Philippi to Rosmead Avenue when he cannot find work through flyers distributed in residential neighborhoods. He explains that if he does not secure a job, he cannot afford the R25 taxi fare back home, forcing him to walk back in the dark.

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Marinde notes that living in Cape Town is relatively safer than in other parts of South Africa, stating that he has not been targeted during the recent wave of xenophobia. He challenges the narrative that migrants are stealing jobs from locals, pointing out that he rarely sees South Africans standing on Rosmead Avenue seeking work. This sentiment is echoed by other workers who feel that their labor fills a gap that local workers do not occupy, yet they remain invisible to the general public.

Alex, a qualified welder from Zimbabwe, also waits on the avenue, hoping to reach his potential daily earning of R700. He frequently waits more than two weeks for work to become available. Taku, a landscaper from Mbare in Zimbabwe, has been coming to Rosmead Avenue since 2017. He lives in Gugulethu with his wife and young children, relying on the daily gamble for income to support his family. His group is versatile, capable of adapting to whatever work is on offer, but this flexibility does not guarantee stability.

Impact of Social Unrest on Livelihoods

The period surrounding the March and March protests severely disrupted the livelihoods of these men. Many workers left Rosmead Avenue during the height of the unrest, fearing violence or arrest. However, the necessity of eating forced many to return to the streets despite the risks. Taku recalls that potential clients were too scared to hire them due to the fear of police fines or being associated with the protests. This period of forced idleness left many men hungry and destitute, with no safety net to fall back on.

Albert Makesha, who arrived from Zimbabwe earlier this year, has adopted a different survival strategy. Living in Somerset West with six other Zimbabweans, Makesha creates and sells wooden furniture and screens on the side of the road. He sells wooden drawers for R450 and screens for R550, working seven days a week when the weather permits. However, sales are unpredictable, with some weeks yielding very few transactions or nothing at all, highlighting the precarious nature of informal economy activities.

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Community Support and Long-Term Outlook

Despite the hostility and neglect, some residents and religious groups have shown compassion by offering coffee or sandwiches to the workers. These small acts of kindness provide temporary relief but do not address the systemic issues of food insecurity and exploitation. Many men report going days without eating, relying on the hope of a single day's work to sustain them. The combination of low wages, non-payment, and the threat of violence creates a cycle of poverty that is difficult to escape.

Looking ahead, the situation on Rosmead Avenue remains critical. Without formal employment opportunities or legal protections, these skilled workers remain trapped in an informal limbo. The decline in work opportunities since the March and March protests suggests that social unrest has long-term economic consequences for migrant populations. As the men continue to wait by the roadside, their presence serves as a stark reminder of the hidden labor force that sustains much of the construction and maintenance industry in Cape Town, yet receives little recognition or support.