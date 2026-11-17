Leila Patel delivered the 21st Annual Helen Joseph Memorial Lecture at the University of Johannesburg, arguing that care work remains invisible, unpaid and undervalued despite progress on women's rights, and calling for investment in the care economy as a public responsibility rather than a private burden.

Last week, I delivered the 21st Annual Helen Joseph Memorial Lecture at the University of Johannesburg, emphasising that Helen Joseph understood the struggle for freedom had to mean more than the right to vote or the end of apartheid laws.

It had to change the conditions in which people lived. Whether they had decent homes, enough food, access to health care and the support they needed to care for their families. These were never separate from the struggle for democracy. They were central to it.

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Unpaid caring burden for women

That understanding remains just as relevant today. South Africa has made important strides in advancing women's rights, but millions of women are still carrying a burden that our policies, economic plans and public conversations too often overlook. That burden is the responsibility of caring for everyone else, frequently without adequate income, support or access to essential services.

Think about the daily reality of a woman who has to get her children ready for school, care for an elderly parent, prepare meals, look after a family member who is ill, find money for transport and somehow still make a living. When there is no water at home, she must find a way to get it. When childcare is unaffordable, she must make another plan. When public services fail, the responsibility does not simply disappear.

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Someone has to fill that gap, and more often than not, it is women. This is what we mean when we talk about the care economy. It includes looking after children, older people and people living with illness or disabilities, but it also includes the cooking, cleaning and other household work that makes everyday life possible. Much of this labour is unpaid and disproportionately performed by women.

Why is care work undervalued

Care is also paid work, carried out by nurses, teachers, social workers, domestic workers and many others whose contribution is essential, yet often poorly paid and undervalued. Why is care undervalued? The question we should be asking is why, 30 years into democracy, we still have not properly recognised care as a public responsibility. The women who helped shape our democracy understood that equality had to extend beyond political rights.

The Women's Charters of the 1950s and early 1990s demanded decent work, health care, childcare, housing, social protection and services that would allow women to live with dignity. They rejected the argument that women's emancipation could wait until after national liberation, insisting instead that their freedom was part of the struggle itself. Seventy years after the historic Women's March, women have won important rights, but the everyday work of keeping families and communities going remains largely invisible, unpaid and undervalued.

We should acknowledge how far we have come. Our Constitution provides a strong foundation for gender equality and social rights, while the expansion of social grants has made a real difference to millions of households. Grants help families put food on the table, keep children in school and give many women greater influence over household spending. They remain one of the most important tools we have for reducing poverty.

But we should not confuse progress in social protection with the transformation of women's everyday lives. The Child Support grant and Social Relief of Distress grant remain below the food poverty line, while women continue to experience disproportionately high levels of unemployment and poverty. Receiving a grant does not suddenly give a woman access to affordable childcare, reliable health care or someone to help care for an ageing parent.

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Cash support cannot replace care

Cash support matters, but it cannot do the work of public services. We need both cash and care. Part of the problem is that we continue to treat care as something families, and particularly women, should simply manage on their own. Government departments responsible for health, education, social development, labour and other services often work in silos, even though the challenges facing families do not fit neatly into departmental boundaries.

Community organisations and nonprofit agencies are left to provide essential services with inadequate funding, too few staff and limited support, while care workers are expected to keep doing more with less. In other words, we have built a system that depends on women's labour without properly recognising its value or sharing the responsibility. There is another important lesson in the relationship between women's political representation and meaningful change.

Having more women in Parliament, government and leadership positions matters, but their presence alone does not guarantee that the issues affecting women's everyday lives will receive the attention they deserve. Research by Mala Htun and Laurel Weldon, drawing on evidence from more than 70 countries, shows that women in political office are often more effective in advancing gender equality when they are backed by strong, independent women's movements outside government, organising communities, shaping public opinion and holding decision-makers accountable.

Cost of failure for women

When government and markets fail to provide the necessary support, women are left to fill the gap, often at the expense of their own income, opportunities and wellbeing. The cost of that failure is measured in the hours spent doing unpaid work, the jobs women cannot take, the opportunities they miss and the toll on their physical and mental health. We have seen this in South Africa.

The mobilisation of #TheTotalShutdown helped push gender-based violence higher up the political agenda and forced a stronger government response, including greater attention to resources and services. It demonstrated that policies and promises are important, but they are rarely enough on their own. Change also happens when people organise, speak out and refuse to allow those in power to look away. So what would it take to change the way we think about care?

One of our biggest opportunities is to invest in the care economy as part of our social and economic development, rather than treating it as another expense the state must somehow accommodate. South Africa has extremely high unemployment, yet communities continue to shoulder the burden of care without adequate public support. Investing in care is good for gender equality and for society as a whole.