Investigation reveals systemic failings in hospital repair project after devastating fire

The Public Protector has found that the Gauteng departments of Health and Infrastructure Development failed in their constitutional and statutory obligations, leaving a Johannesburg Academic Hospital partially non-operational.

Gauteng Health defends surgical record as one-in-four cancellation rate at Charlotte Maxeke exposed Follow on Google News The Public Protector has found that the Gauteng departments of Health and Infrastructure Development failed in their constitutional and statutory obligations, leaving Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital partially non-operational years after a devastating fire.

The Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, on Friday released findings from an investigation into allegations of undue delays by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (DID) and the Gauteng Department of Health in repairing structural damage caused by a fire at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. The report found that the root causes of the delays were systemic and administrative, including delayed regulatory approvals, disagreements over the hospital’s custodianship, failure to adhere to project plans, poor project management and a persistent lack of coordination between the two departments.

"The investigation has further shown a recurring trend or pattern of lack of coordination in the issue of use of public resources," Gcaleka said. Tensions between the two departments became so severe that former premier David Makhura intervened, transferring the hospital’s custodianship from the DID back to the Department of Health on 9 February 2022. Following the intervention, the DID handed the project over to the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) as the implementing agent on 16 February.

Of the R666 million allocated across the financial years from 2021 to 2024, only R324 million had been utilised by the end of March 2024, a budget utilisation rate of just 51.3%, meaning nearly half of the funds set aside for critical hospital repairs were left unspent. Health Department and Parliament push back on NHI speculation after ConCourt ruling Gcaleka noted that the underspending was particularly severe in the 2022-23 financial year, describing it as an illustration of "significant maladministration, poor project management, administrative delays, procurement bottlenecks, irregularities" between the two departments.

The consistent underspending of funds and the account of the deliverables of the multiple financial years, the department of health and the department of infrastructure development, reinforces a finding of maladministration, which is consistent with the risk to service delivery, delayed infrastructure readiness and weak regulatory timelines. The total cost to complete the facility has since escalated from R1.1 billion to R1.7 billion, and that amount is still reported to be outstanding.

In contrast, private donors, including the Gift of the Givers and the Solidarity Fund, efficiently delivered and completed their portions of the innovation and technology projects, resulting in the reopening of areas such as the accident and emergency unit and dry store. It was only in the 2023-24 financial year that almost 100% of the allocated budget was utilised, which Gcaleka said pointed to improved project execution under the DBSA’s project management.

Gcaleka confirmed that the conduct of both the Gauteng Department of Health and the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development constitutes maladministration as contemplated in the Public Protector Act. Poor record keeping and incomplete documentation reflect on internal control of agents, contrary to the requirements of the Public Finance Management Act and good governance standards, which makes systems susceptible to irregularities. The remedial actions issued include directives to the Gauteng premier, relevant MECs, and heads of department.

The premier is required to exercise executive oversight of remedial actions and to initiate a skills assessment and performance review mechanism for DID personnel involved in public procurement and capital infrastructure project management. Gcaleka recommended that the premier consider subjecting officials at both departments responsible for supply chain and financial management to ongoing risk-based lifestyle audits, conducted in collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit.

Within 30 calendar days of receiving the report, consequence management must be initiated against implicated officials still employed by the state who were involved in the hospital fire repair project. Both the Head of the Department of Health and the Head of the Department of Infrastructure Development are required to submit action plans within 30 days detailing financial management mechanisms, budgetary controls, and internal measure





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Investigation Gauteng Department Of Health Gauteng Department Of Infrastructure Developme Maladministration Fire Repair Project Gauteng Johannesburg Academic Hospital

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