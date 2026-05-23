Investigation of SARS Restructuring and Pompeo Files Moves to Criminal Court

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has roped in private-sector digital forensics expertise to beef up the cold case investigation related to the looting and dismantling of the tax agency. The main actors responsible for the near collapse of SARS are being probed for their role in the case. The Special Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) is also investigating the Estina Dairy Farm case, seeking to reinstate charges related to the looting of R280m from the coffers of the Free State provincial government.

Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, US multinational consultancy firm Bain & Co and their relationship with the disastrous restructuring of the tax agency, the Looting and Dismantling of the At Centre Of the case is the role played by US multinational consultancy firm Bain & Co in the disastrous restructuring of the tax agency following the appointment of Tom Moyane as commissioner of Sars in 2014.

He was dismissed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 1 2018. Bain has since paid Sars R217m to refund consultancy fees and interest. The National Treasury also banned the firm from doing business with the state for 10 years. Bain closed its South African consultancy business last year.

But this has not stopped the NPA, under the new leadership of Andy Mothibi, from seeking criminal charges against the main actors responsible for the near collapse of Sars. The role of former president Jacob Zuma and Bain South Africa boss Vittorio Massone is set to come under scrutiny. The investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has assembled a team of prosecutors, investigators and forensic specialists to ensure the investigation is evidence-led, properly co-ordinated and capable of withstanding scrutiny in court





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National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Bain And Co Private-Sector Digital Forensics Expertise Investigation Of SARS Restructuring Pompeo Files Cold Case Investigation Criminal Charges National Treasury

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