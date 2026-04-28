Investigation Launched into R285 Million Textbook Tender Irregularities

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has requested a Finance Ministry investigation into allegations of irregularities surrounding a R285 million tender for Grade 1-3 textbooks, awarded in part to a recently registered company.

The South African Department of Basic Education is facing scrutiny following allegations of irregularities in a R285 million tender awarded for the provision of textbooks to Grade 1 to 3 learners.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube has officially petitioned Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter, focusing on concerns surrounding the awarding of a significant portion of the contract to a newly established company. This company, reportedly registered only shortly after the detailed specifications for the tender were publicly released, secured over 26% of the total contract value. This substantial allocation raises questions about potential preferential treatment and adherence to fair procurement processes.

The contract itself is of immense national importance, as it aims to supply essential learning materials to over 13.7 million learners across the country, impacting the foundational education of a significant portion of South Africa’s youth. Minister Gwarube articulated her serious concerns in a public statement issued on Tuesday, emphasizing the potential ramifications of any wrongdoing. She stated that the allegations are deeply troubling, as they directly impact the quality of education delivered to children throughout South Africa.

Gwarube underscored that any compromise in the integrity of the textbook procurement process poses a direct threat to the effective functioning of the entire education system. Furthermore, she highlighted that such irregularities undermine the fundamental constitutional right of every child to access basic education, a right enshrined in the South African Bill of Rights.

The minister’s statement reflects the gravity of the situation and the commitment of the Department of Basic Education to ensuring transparency and accountability in all procurement activities. The scale of the contract and the number of learners affected necessitate a thorough and impartial investigation to determine whether due process was followed and whether public funds were utilized appropriately.

The focus will be on verifying the company’s registration date, its qualifications for the tender, and the evaluation criteria used in the awarding process. The Department of Basic Education is placing significant emphasis on the role of National Treasury in overseeing procurement compliance. Minister Gwarube specifically pointed to National Treasury’s position as the legal custodian of procurement regulations, stressing the importance of their involvement in the investigation.

This highlights the belief that National Treasury possesses the necessary expertise and authority to conduct a robust and independent review of the tender process. The outcome of the investigation is expected to provide clarity on whether any irregularities occurred and, if so, to recommend appropriate corrective measures. These measures could include the revocation of the contract, the implementation of stricter procurement controls, and potential legal action against those found to be involved in any wrongdoing.

The Department is committed to cooperating fully with National Treasury throughout the investigation and to taking all necessary steps to safeguard the integrity of the education system and ensure that all learners have access to the resources they need to succeed. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and accountability in public procurement, particularly in sectors as vital as education.

The public is keenly awaiting the results of the investigation and assurances that such issues will be prevented in the future. The long-term implications of this situation extend beyond the immediate financial concerns, potentially impacting the quality of education and the future prospects of millions of South African children.

The investigation will also likely examine the internal controls within the Department of Basic Education to identify any weaknesses that may have contributed to the alleged irregularities and to implement improvements to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. This includes a review of the tender documentation, the evaluation process, and the due diligence conducted on the bidding companies





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Textbook Tender Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube Enoch Godongwana Procurement Irregularities

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