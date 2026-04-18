Investigating Officer Denies Facilitating Compensation in Mugabe Shooting Case; Accused Offer Repatriation

Colonel CJ Raj, the lead investigator in the Bellarmine Mugabe attempted murder case, has refuted claims of facilitating compensation to the shooting victim. Meanwhile, Mugabe and co-accused Tobias Matonhodze have offered to return to Zimbabwe at their own expense if spared jail time, as the search for the weapon continues.

A senior police official has refuted claims that he facilitated compensation for the victim in the Bellarmine Mugabe shooting case. Colonel CJ Raj, the investigating officer, has strongly denied any involvement in arranging or overseeing payments to the individual injured during an incident at a Hyde Park residence in February.

This assertion directly contradicts statements made by Mugabe's legal representatives and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court. Their legal teams had informed the court that compensation was indeed provided to the complainant, with the knowledge of Colonel Raj, after the families of the accused had approached the victim. The case has seen further delays, with proceedings postponed to the following week to permit more in-depth investigations into the alleged compensation.

Crucially, authorities are also seeking to ascertain the current whereabouts of the firearm reportedly used by Matonhodze during the commission of the crime. Colonel Raj expressed significant disappointment with the attitude of both accused individuals, stating that neither has demonstrated any apparent remorse for their actions. He emphasized that a firearm was employed in the attempted murder, and its recovery remains a priority for the investigation.

The Colonel pointed out that both Mugabe and Matonhodze were present when the firearm was discharged, leading to the victim's injury. He further lamented their lack of cooperation, noting their unwillingness to assist the police in locating the weapon. In a surprising development, legal counsel for both Bellarmine Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, have communicated to the Alexandra magistrate’s court their clients’ willingness to return to Zimbabwe.

This repatriation, they stated, would be undertaken at the accused individuals’ own financial expense, contingent on a crucial condition: that they are not subjected to custodial sentences. Mugabe has already conceded to being in South Africa unlawfully and has admitted to pointing a firearm, though his defense contends it was a replica toy gun. Matonhodze, on the other hand, faces more severe charges, having pleaded guilty to attempted murder, obstructing the course of justice, and illegal entry into the country.

Advocate Laurence Hodes, representing the accused, made a strong plea to the court, urging for a suspended sentence or a substantial fine as an alternative to imprisonment. He argued that such a resolution would bring definitive closure to the legal proceedings without the necessity of incarceration, allowing the pair to depart the country. Hodes elaborated that if the court were to consider a financial penalty, even a significant one, both accused individuals possess the means to meet such an obligation.

He indicated that funds could be made available promptly, with arrangements for payment and the purchase of travel tickets to Zimbabwe to be finalized over the upcoming weekend or by Monday, thereby ensuring a swift conclusion to the matter without prolonged judicial entanglement or the imposition of imprisonment. The legal proceedings surrounding Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze continue to unfold with significant twists, particularly concerning the alleged compensation and the location of the firearm.

Colonel CJ Raj’s firm denial of any involvement in facilitating victim compensation marks a critical divergence from the defense’s narrative presented in court. The defense had implied a degree of official sanction or at least awareness of the payment, which Raj now vehemently disputes. This discrepancy raises questions about the accuracy of statements made in court and could have implications for the ongoing investigation.

The focus on the missing firearm underscores the seriousness of the charges, with attempted murder being a primary concern. The police’s continued efforts to recover the weapon are paramount not only for evidential purposes but also to understand the full extent of the accused’s actions and intentions. The lack of remorse cited by Colonel Raj is a common factor considered by courts when determining sentencing, and its assertion could weigh heavily against Mugabe and Matonhodze if proven.

The defense’s proposal to return to Zimbabwe at their own cost, coupled with the condition of avoiding prison time, highlights their desperation to escape custodial sentences. The legal strategy appears to be centered on resolving the matter swiftly and minimizing the personal consequences for their clients, even if it means a considerable financial outlay and immediate departure from South Africa. The court’s decision will hinge on its assessment of the evidence presented, including the conflicting accounts regarding compensation and the ultimate recovery of the firearm, as well as the broader implications of sentencing the accused.





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