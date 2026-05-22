Investec unveils new growth strategy for private banking

Investec aims to double their private banking client base in South Africa by 2030 and add about R3bn in operating profit over the period, targeting the affluent market, in which FNB and Standard Bank hold a big market share.

Investec unveils a new strategy to speed up growth in its high-value segment after reporting operating profit of R3.6bn in its private banking division for the year ended March.

They aim to double their private banking client base in South Africa by 2030 and add about R3bn in operating profit over the period, targeting the affluent market, in which FNB and Standard Bank hold a big market share. Investec aims to attract more clients in the R800,000-R1.5m range, in which they command a market share of just 7%, as they are underrepresented in the fastest-growing affluent segment and are well-positioned to gain market share.

The Private Client franchise sits at the heart of Investec, and their origins are rooted in client service and enabling clients to achieve more. The private banking segment is characterised by higher profitability per client, attributable to enhanced cross-selling opportunities, elevated transactional activity, and a greater capacity to extend credit





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Investec Private Banking High-Value Segment Growth Afluent Market

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