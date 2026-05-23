Investec seeks Irish banking licence to tap EU market

Investec, a South Africa- and UK-listed lender with a presence in Dublin through its European unit, has applied for a banking licence in Ireland to tap one of the world’s largest financial markets.

Investec has applied for a banking licence in Ireland as it seeks to push into Europe to tap one of the world’s largest financial markets.

The South Africa- and UK-listed lender already operates in Dublin through its European unit but is seeking authorisation to roll out full banking activities across the European Union, which has about $45 trillion in assets. This move underscores how financial firms continue to reposition operations inside the EU years after Britain’s departure. Ireland has emerged as a favoured hub for banks seeking continued access to European clients due to its English-speaking workforce and established regulatory framework





BusinessTechSA / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Investec Banking Licence Ireland European Union European Market Brexit Financial-Market Access Corporate And Wealthy Clients Irish Customers Financial Firms EU Repositioning Ireland As A Favoured Hub English-Speaking Workforce Established Regulatory Framework Digital Capabilities Relationship Managers Credit Officers Corporate-Banking Operation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Honours Influential Thinkers and InnovatorsSouth Africa's most influential thinkers, artists and innovators were honoured at the 2026 National Orders for their contributions towards the advancement of democracy and improving the lives of South Africans.

Read more »

South Africa’s early AfCFTA gains highlight promise of regional tradeExports under the trade pact have reached about R2bn since 2024.

Read more »

How registered counsellors are strengthening mental health support in South AfricaAs stress, burnout and anxiety continue rising across South Africa, registered counsellors are increasingly helping communities, schools and workplaces provide earlier mental health support.

Read more »

South Africa joins fight to contain Ebola outbreak in Central Africa - LNNEfforts are being scaled up urgently to contain Ebola and prevent wider spread after a global health emergency declaration.

Read more »