Intrusion at the secluded housing complex

A fictional news story about a woman's unexpected encounter at a secluded housing complex, exploring themes of trespassing, fear, and the consequences of breaking the rules.

Her pulse was ticking up; already she felt like a trespasser. Why hadn t she stopped and turned back? Rafi scribbled her name on the lease agreement while the rental agent with the signet ring steadied the pages for her on the windowsill.

He whistled as he walked away down the path, and she was about to leave, too, the key to the cottage in her fist. It would be another two weeks before she moved into The Plex, and she wanted to see the communal garden he had mentioned, behind the two horseshoes of cottages. The units had originally been stables, built during the late 1800s, he d said proudly. Wooden floors, thick walls, high ceilings.

Cool in summer: a bonus in Africa. Probably didn t want her changing her mind. She locked the front door and stood on the paved path. Was someone watching her?

A frog chirped. A chair scuffed a floor in a nearby cottage. She heard a woman s laugh, then silence. Bamboo wind-chimes clattered behind the foliage cloaking the cottages low front fences: ivy, Virginia creeper, star jasmine, potato vine.

Feeling her intrusion, Rafi kept her gaze politely on the plants and stepped past the windows without looking in. Intimate domestic smells wafted out: basmati rice, a gust of cashew-nut chicken, then that sweet bush, what was it called again? Yesterday-today-and-tomorrow. Mom loved it.

Rafi stopped to admire a moonflower tree beside a yellow door, its trumpet-shaped flowers hanging in poisonous bloom. They were deadly, apparently, and a few kids lived here she d spotted a small sandpit with plastic buckets and spades on the porch of one cottage. Hopefully, their parents had told them to avoid moonflowers. One had class, lacquered a glossy dark purple like aubergine skin.

The resident obviously liked hearing the burble of water from the fountain at the entrance. She did wonder about the colours. People these days took a lot of care choosing the paint colour for their front doors creating online mood boards gathering all those cardboard swatches from the paint shop trying out different patches agonizing over them and consulting their friends. Which grey: Antique Petal or Aluminium Snow?

They obsessed about it in that depressingly suburban way. Around the corner, the size of the communal garden was a surprise. The lawn was big enough for a game of tennis and at the far end sat a large cement Buddha with eyes modestly downcast. Briskly, she began to walk the perimeter expecting to warm up within minutes but she could only feel the cool moisture from the tall trees and dark shrubbery along the fence.

It was getting cold goosebumps were pricking her skin and she lost her nerve. She returned to the path near the fountain and stood gathering herself. Her heart was thudding as if she d done something illegal. Maybe she had.

The doors in her row were sugar pink dove grey midnight blue. Tasteful. At the end a black door. Hers number sixteen in the middle was pearlescent white.

Why she d decided to walk to the end of her row before leaving she didn t know but she had. The top of the black stable door was open. Why hadn t she noticed this as she approached? Her pulse was ticking up already she felt like a trespasser.

Why hadn t she stopped and turned back? It was too late. Without meaning to she had looked inside the house and seen how to describe it - the And there was someone in there watching her but she couldn t see who. She simply knew he was there





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Fictional News Secluded Housing Complex Trespassing Fear Consequences Of Breaking The Rules

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