Ahead of International Men's Day on November 19, organizations in South Africa debate the causes of absent fatherhood, citing economic hardship and personal choice as key factors affecting children.

Fatherhood organizations in South Africa are intensifying their advocacy for greater parental responsibility and stronger emotional bonds between fathers and children as the nation approaches International Men's Day. This global observance falls on November 19, providing a critical moment to examine the complex dynamics of parenting within the country. Groups dedicated to supporting men and boys argue that while economic pressures significantly impact family structures, individual choices also play a decisive role in fatherly presence.

Statistical Landscape of Absent Fatherhood

Recent data highlights the scale of single-parent households in the region. Approximately 45.9% of South African children lived with their mothers only, while 31.4% resided with both parents. A further 18.5% lived with neither parent, compared with 4.2% who lived with their fathers only. These figures underscore the prevalence of maternal-only custody and the significant number of children lacking consistent paternal involvement.

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Economic Barriers Versus Personal Responsibility

The SA Boychild Foundation NPC identifies financial hardship, unemployment, and legal barriers as primary obstacles preventing men from raising their children. Dr. Ntokozo Lwandle Seta, the organization's founding director, emphasizes that men often withdraw from their children's lives because they cannot fulfill the traditional expectation of being financial providers. He notes that unresolved childhood experiences and disputes over parental access further complicate these relationships.

Conversely, Qina Jita, a Soweto-based organization, argues that some men exploit difficult circumstances to avoid their duties. Neo Aobakwe Moseta, the Founder and Chairperson of Qina Jita, states that fathers should not use hardship as an excuse to abandon their offspring. He distinguishes between living apart and being emotionally absent, noting that a father can reside elsewhere yet remain actively involved in a child's life.

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Behavioral Factors and Generational Shifts

Moseta identifies substance abuse, gambling, criminal behavior, and family disputes as key factors contributing to absent fatherhood. He asserts that some men simply reject parental responsibility despite having the means to remain engaged. The organization warns that children growing up without actively involved fathers often experience emotional difficulties, which may manifest as anger, violence, or bullying.

Despite these challenges, there are signs of positive change among younger demographics. Moseta observes that newer generations of fathers are spending more time with their children and openly acknowledging their parenting responsibilities. Seta agrees, describing the death of the traditional distant disciplinarian model. He notes a growing desire among young men to be emotionally present, nurturing, and hands-on in their children's lives rather than limiting their role to financial support.

Government Response and Community Engagement

These discussions emerged following a community dialogue in Duduza, organized by the Gauteng Department of Social Development. The event was conducted in partnership with the City of Ekurhuleni Men's Forum, Heartlines: Fathers Matter, and the Emmaus Drop-In Centre. The dialogue brought together young and older men to discuss responsible parenting and the challenges affecting men and boys.

Meme Ngema, the Ekurhuleni regional social work manager for Gauteng Social Development, stated that the commemoration aims to encourage shared responsibility and recognize men's contributions. She explained that their objective is to promote positive male role models and focus on the mental health of men and boys. The government seeks to celebrate men's positive impact on society, family, marriage, childcare, and the environment.

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Calls for Sustained Support and Intervention

Leaders from both organizations argue that once-off awareness campaigns are insufficient to address the deep-seated issues of absent fatherhood. Moseta calls for greater government support for organizations working with men and boys, emphasizing the need for sustained programs to strengthen father-child relationships. He suggests that current efforts do not provide the continuous engagement required for lasting behavioral change.

Seta supports the need for coordinated intervention that addresses both economic barriers and educational challenges. He argues that encouraging responsible fatherhood requires practical support alongside calls for behavioral change. Both advocates agree that while cultural and economic factors are significant, addressing the root causes of absenteeism requires a multifaceted approach that includes mental health support and community-based resources.