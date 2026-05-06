International Health Alert as Rare Hantavirus Strain Spreads on MV Hondius Cruise Ship

A rare and dangerous strain of hantavirus has triggered an international emergency aboard the MV Hondius, leading to evacuations in Cape Verde and high-level medical tracing across multiple continents.

The global health community is currently on high alert following a severe medical crisis aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, which is currently anchored off the coast of Praia, the capital city of Cape Verde .

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, emergency response teams executed a high-stakes evacuation of three individuals suspected of being infected with a deadly strain of hantavirus. The operation was characterized by intense security and medical precautions, with police officers and health personnel clad in full hazmat suits managing the transfer of patients from the vessel to waiting ambulances via small rescue boats.

This situation evolved into an international scare after the World Health Organization was notified that three passengers had succumbed to the illness. The MV Hondius, operated by the Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, had begun its journey from Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1, and has since become the epicenter of a rare epidemiological event that has spanned several countries and continents. What makes this specific outbreak particularly alarming to medical experts is the confirmation that the virus is the Andes strain.

While hantaviruses are typically contracted through contact with the urine, droppings, or saliva of infected rodents, the Andes strain is unique and rare because it possesses the capability for human-to-human transmission. South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed to a parliamentary committee that this specific strain was identified in tests, although he noted that such transmission is exceptionally rare and usually requires very close physical contact between individuals.

This discovery has sparked urgent contact tracing efforts, particularly after it was revealed that a Dutch woman, who later died in South Africa on April 26, had flown on a commercial flight from Saint Helena to Johannesburg while exhibiting symptoms. The carrier, Airlink, reported that the flight carried 82 passengers and six crew members, all of whom are now subjects of interest for health officials attempting to prevent a wider community outbreak in Southern Africa.

As of the current reports, the ship remains in a state of partial quarantine, with various passengers and crew members held in isolation. The vessel carries a diverse population of 88 passengers and 59 crew members representing 23 different nationalities. While the World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has emphasized that the overall risk to the general public remains low, the logistical challenge of managing the outbreak is significant.

The Swiss health ministry has confirmed that another passenger is receiving treatment in Zurich, also testing positive for the Andes strain. To ensure the remaining passengers receive the necessary care, Spain's health minister announced that the ship will sail to the Canary Islands, as this region provides the closest facilities equipped to handle such a high-risk infectious disease.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands is deploying two specialists in infectious diseases to board the MV Hondius and oversee the medical conditions of those on board during the transit. The timeline of the outbreak suggests a prolonged period of infection, with the first reported symptoms appearing as early as April 6.

This gap between the initial onset and the current emergency response has led the WHO to investigate the exact origin of the virus on the ship and how it managed to spread among the passengers. The combination of international travel and the unique nature of the Andes strain has created a complex puzzle for epidemiologists.

From the intensive care units in Johannesburg to the isolation wards in Zurich and the makeshift medical bridges in Cape Verde, the world is watching the resolution of this crisis. The goal remains to contain the virus within the existing patient group and ensure that no further transmission occurs as the MV Hondius makes its way toward the Canary Islands for final medical clearances and passenger discharge





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Hantavirus MV Hondius Cape Verde Public Health Andes Strain

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