Internal Resistance and Financial Mismanagement Plague Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Government officials warn that internal resistance and the lack of a permanent city manager are hindering the implementation of 101 corrective measures in Nelson Mandela Bay, amid a surge in irregular expenditure.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is currently embroiled in a governance crisis as efforts to stabilize the metropolitan area are being thwarted by systemic internal resistance.

Government leaders, including Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams and Deputy Minister Dr. Dickson Masemola, have expressed grave concerns over the slow progress of an intervention program. This program, initiated in December, consists of 101 urgent corrective measures designed to address years of dysfunction and failure in municipal management.

The lack of a permanent city manager has created a leadership vacuum, allowing various departments to resist the necessary reforms and undermining the efforts of the government-appointed intervention team. Officials have warned that without a stable administrative head to enforce directives, the municipality will remain in a state of paralysis, unable to implement the critical changes required for recovery. The financial state of the municipality has deteriorated alarmingly, highlighting a deep-seated failure in fiscal discipline.

According to MEC Zolile Williams, irregular and wasteful expenditure has skyrocketed over a short period, jumping from 21 billion rand to approximately 31 billion rand. This increase of 8 billion rand in irregular spending serves as a stark indicator that the corrective measures are not being effectively adopted by the municipal administration. Despite the intervention team providing detailed breakdowns of the wasteful spending and suggesting specific corrective actions, the local management has largely failed to implement these recommendations.

This financial hemorrhage is viewed as unacceptable by provincial and national government officials, who believe it reflects a broader refusal to embrace transparency and accountability within the city's administration, ultimately penalizing the taxpayers and residents of the region. A central point of contention in this crisis is the unresolved situation surrounding the suspended Municipal Manager, Dr. Noxolo Nqwazi.

For more than two years, Dr. Nqwazi has remained out of office while continuing to draw a substantial salary, a situation that has left the municipality without a stable accounting officer. This legal stalemate has led to a succession of acting appointments, further destabilizing the administrative structure. Recent communications from the legal team of Dr. Nqwazi have demanded reinstatement on the grounds that disciplinary processes were not initiated.

However, MEC Williams has emphasized that the cost to ratepayers is unsustainable and that the current arrangement violates the principles of good governance. He has urged the city to finalize the disciplinary proceedings to clear the path for the appointment of a permanent municipal manager, arguing that residents should not fund an official who is not performing their duties. In an attempt to break the deadlock and restore order, Advocate Lonwabo Ngoqo has been appointed as the acting city manager.

This move is intended to provide the necessary authority to enforce the intervention team's recommendations and overcome the resistance from within the municipal departments. Government officials believe that only a strong, permanent leadership presence can drive the required reforms and restore the trust of the residents of Gqeberha. The ultimate goal is to move away from a cycle of acting appointments and legal disputes toward a professionalized administration capable of delivering services and managing public funds responsibly.

The success of these efforts will depend on whether the municipality can finally align its internal operations with the mandates set forth by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to prevent further collapse





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