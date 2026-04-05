Inter Milan Thrashes Roma, Extending Serie A Lead to Nine Points

Inter Milan dominated Roma with a 5-2 victory, significantly widening their lead in Serie A to nine points. Lautaro Martinez's return and Thuram's contributions were key to Inter's victory, while Roma suffered a setback in their Champions League ambitions.

Inter Milan delivered a resounding performance against Roma , securing a dominant 5-2 victory that significantly strengthens their position in the Serie A title race. This crucial win sees Inter extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points, putting immense pressure on their rivals as the season enters its final stretch. The match was a display of Inter's attacking prowess, with key players returning from injury and contributing significantly to the scoreline.

The return of Lautaro Martinez, who had been sidelined for nearly two months, proved to be a game-changer, with the Argentinian striker netting two goals and showcasing his importance to the team. Marcus Thuram also played a pivotal role, scoring a goal and providing two assists, demonstrating the potent attacking partnership that Inter possesses. This victory not only boosts Inter's title aspirations but also serves as a strong statement of their intent to secure their 21st Serie A crown.\The match at the San Siro saw Inter immediately take control, with Martinez scoring within the first minute, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Hakan Calhanoglu's stunning long-range strike just before halftime further amplified Inter's dominance, nullifying Roma's earlier equalizer. The second half witnessed Inter's relentless attack, with Martinez and Thuram continuing to torment Roma's defense. Nicolo Barella also got on the scoresheet, adding to Inter's commanding lead. Roma managed to score a couple of goals, including a consolation effort from Lorenzo Pellegrini, but they were ultimately outmatched by Inter's superior performance. The result is a major blow to Roma's Champions League aspirations, as they now find themselves further down the table and facing an uphill battle to secure a top-four finish. With AC Milan playing on Monday and the other teams, the competition is getting tighter, adding more interest to the league.\Inter's emphatic win marks a crucial turning point, ending a recent period of inconsistent results and re-establishing their dominance in the Serie A. The return of key players, such as Martinez, has revitalized the team's attack and improved the team's overall performance. The victory highlighted Inter's tactical flexibility and ability to adapt to different game situations. The team's midfield control, spearheaded by Calhanoglu and Barella, provided the crucial link between defence and attack, enabling the forwards to effectively capitalize on scoring opportunities. The win showcased Inter's squad depth, with players stepping up and contributing decisively. The entire team has demonstrated a desire and determination to maintain their lead. This victory is a clear indication of Inter's commitment to winning the Serie A title and signals a warning to their rivals. The match served as a showcase of Inter's determination, tactical ability, and their squad depth, making them look like strong contenders for the Serie A crown this season, with their eyes set on their 21st league victory





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Inter Milan Roma Serie A Lautaro Martinez Marcus Thuram Hakan Calhanoglu Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Allegri downplays Italy links as he focuses on Milan's top-four bidMassimiliano Allegri has been linked with the Italy manager's role, but the AC Milan coach said on Saturday he has not given that any thought as he focuses on getting his team back into the Champions League.

Read more »

Inter boss Chivu defends Bastoni after Italy red card and media scrutinyInter Milan boss Cristian Chivu came to the defence of under-fire Alessandro Bastoni on Saturday, praising his centre-back's courage and sense of responsibility after Italy's World Cup playoff loss and criticising the media scrutiny around the club.

Read more »

Messi Scores as Inter Miami Draws with Austin FC in Nu Stadium DebutLionel Messi scored a goal in Inter Miami's inaugural match at their new Nu Stadium, resulting in a 2-2 draw against Austin FC. The event marked the culmination of a decade-long project for the team and included a pre-game ceremony attended by David Beckham.

Read more »

Messi marks new stadium with goal but Miami held by AustinLionel Messi marked the opening of Inter Miami's gleaming new stadium with a goal as the Major League Soccer champions battled to a 2-2 draw against Austin FC on Saturday.

Read more »